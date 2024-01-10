WINDSOR
Windsor

Active investigation underway at Black Oak Heritage Park

Black Oak park off Broadway Street in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan.10, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Black Oak park off Broadway Street in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan.10, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
News -

Windsor police are conducting an active investigation at Black Oak Heritage Park.

Officers are in the area of Broadway Street and Ojibway Parkway on Wednesday afternoon.

There is no entry into the park permitted at this time.

Police say the park will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

