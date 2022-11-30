Windsor police release second photo of homicide suspect

Windsor police have released a second photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a recent homicide.

Police released the picture of 26-year-old Malique Calloo Wednesday who is wanted to first-degree murder.

He is considered “armed and dangerous” and shouldn’t be approached directly.

Case #: 22-111231:



Here is a new photo of Malique Calloo, 26, who is wanted for first-degree murder in connection to Monday’s deadly shooting.



Calloo is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached directly.



Contact Windsor Police or @CStoppers with info. pic.twitter.com/0qcmD7MCP7 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) November 30, 2022

On Monday, Daniel Squalls, 24, was shot and killed on Hanna Street near Marentette Avenue around 5 p.m.

Police will have an increased presence in the Devonshire Park area Wednesday for the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who has dash-cam or surveillance video from the area, is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers immediately.