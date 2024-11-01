WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Michigan man to stand trial in 2025 for first-degree murder of Windsor woman

    Sahra Bulle. (Submitted to CTV News) Sahra Bulle. (Submitted to CTV News)
    Share

    A Michigan man is set to stand trial next year in connection to the first-degree murder of a Windsor woman.

    Sahra Bulle, 36, was killed in May 2023 and her estranged husband Brian Marbury, 45, has elected for a jury trial set for September 2025.

    Bulle was last seen May 26, 2023.

    Marbury was arrested in Windsor on June 5 and police found Bulle’s body the next day in a wooded area off Northway Avenue.

    CTV News has learned Marbury has elected to be tried by a judge and jury, which will begin Sept. 15, 2025.

    Three weeks have been set aside for the trial.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News