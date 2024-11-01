Michigan man to stand trial in 2025 for first-degree murder of Windsor woman
A Michigan man is set to stand trial next year in connection to the first-degree murder of a Windsor woman.
Sahra Bulle, 36, was killed in May 2023 and her estranged husband Brian Marbury, 45, has elected for a jury trial set for September 2025.
Bulle was last seen May 26, 2023.
Marbury was arrested in Windsor on June 5 and police found Bulle’s body the next day in a wooded area off Northway Avenue.
CTV News has learned Marbury has elected to be tried by a judge and jury, which will begin Sept. 15, 2025.
Three weeks have been set aside for the trial.
Windsor Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than half of human trafficking incidents in Canada remain unsolved
More than half of human trafficking incidents remained unsolved in Canada by police as the number of incidents increased over the past decade, according to new data released Friday.
Human remains found in Markham, Ont. in 1980 belonged to prison escapee: police
More than 44 years after human remains were found in a rural area of Markham, Ont., police are revealing that the deceased was an inmate who had escaped prison just a month before his body was found.
WATCH 'It's mind-boggling': Drought reveals U.S. town submerged in the 1940s
Hundreds of people are flocking to see a rare site in Pennsylvania: remnants of a historic town that is usually underwater.
Manitoba RCMP identify infant human remains, asking public for help with investigation
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.
Auto theft probe leads to arrest of 59 suspects, recovery of more than 300 stolen vehicles: Toronto police
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
'I couldn't stay home': Canadian with no prior military training joins Ukrainian forces
In the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Adam Oake, a Canadian with no prior military training, sold all of his Toronto Maple Leafs memorabilia to buy a plane ticket.
Meet Decoy Ohtani, perhaps the most valuable pet of the World Series
The Dodgers' most valuable pet: Decoy Ohtani, dog of Shohei, has become a fixture of Dodgers — and dog — fandom.
Those typing monkeys will never produce Shakespeare's works, mathematicians say
Talented though they may be, monkeys will never type out the complete works of William Shakespeare, or even a short book, a new study suggests.
Children's doctors reporting unusual increase in walking pneumonia cases in Canada
Children's hospitals across the country are seeing an unusual increase in the number of serious and more complicated cases of walking pneumonia affecting much younger patients, according to medical experts.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr representing himself at second degree murder trial
Erick Buhr, the man accused of killing his grandmother, Viola Erb, is now representing himself at his second degree murder trial.
-
Fireworks display causes concern in Breslau
Waterloo Regional Police are putting out a stern reminder about fireworks safety after a concerning display in Breslau.
-
Man stabbed in the neck during fight in downtown Guelph
A Guelph man is facing assault charges after a stabbing in downtown Guelph.
London
-
Family dog dies in townhouse fire that it may have started
The London Fire Department said a blaze that destroyed a south London townhouse Friday may have been caused by a dog left home alone.
-
London man arrested in Niagara-area child abuse investigation, police seek more victims
Since August 2023, detectives from the Niagara Regional Police Service have been investigating an allegation of sexual assault by a man against a 15-year-old girl.
-
Suspect arrested in hate-motivated assault in London
As reported on Tuesday, police said a man was with his family in a park near King Street and Thames Street, when an unknown man approached. According to officers, the suspect allegedly made derogatory comments towards the victim, before reportedly assaulting him.
Barrie
-
Midland man accused of violent sexual assaults granted bail with condition to not be around females
Michael L’Enfant, accused of violent sexual assaults, was granted bail on Friday with conditions, including to not have contact with females.
-
Driver charged with being impaired after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400
One man has been charged following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 that caused traffic backups for hours on Thursday.
-
Police appeal for information on motorcycle crash in Stouffville
York Regional Police are appealing to the public for information on a motorcycle crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville.
Northern Ontario
-
Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at Sudbury grocery store
Two males, including one young offender, were arrested Thursday evening after a shooting at a grocery store on Notre Dame Avenue in Sudbury.
-
Letter from Sudbury 911 operators speak of 'trauma,' 'overwhelming stress'
Emergency communication staff who answer 911 calls in Greater Sudbury say they are routinely overwhelmed by having to deal with multiple emergencies at once when there are not enough officers on duty to respond.
-
Sudbury sentencing hearing hears letter from mother of man who murdered three people
The mother of triple murderer Liam Stinson said her son has tried to be a good father to his children despite being in jail in Sudbury.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
One charged with sexual assault in the Sault
A 40-year-old suspect has been charged with sexual assault following an incident Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Family pleads for information on what happened to missing Manitoulin Island woman
Juanita Migwans – or 'Winnie,' as her family calls her – of M'Chigeeng First Nation has been missing for almost a month.
-
Sudbury chosen to host Ontario 55+ Summer Games
The City of Greater Sudbury has been chosen to host the Ontario 55+ Summer Games next year.
Ottawa
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE NCC lowered ice thickness standard to push Rideau Canal Skateway open in February
Internal documents show the National Capital Commission struggled to maintain the ice on the Rideau Canal Skateway last winter and took what it called a 'manageable risk' to lower their standards for what qualifies as thick enough ice in order to squeeze a few more skating days into the season.
-
Legion headquarters in downtown Ottawa for sale at $2.999 million
The Royal Canadian Legion's Montgomery Branch in downtown Ottawa is for sale, 60 years after the Legion opened the renovated headquarters. The listing on Realtor.ca shows Branch 351 on Kent Street is for sale at $2.999 million.
-
Charges dropped against woman who pulled woman's hijab at Israeli flag raising protest
The Crown has dropped charges against a woman who was filmed pulling another woman's hijab down during a protest at Ottawa City Hall.
Toronto
-
Auto theft probe leads to arrest of 59 suspects, recovery of more than 300 stolen vehicles: Toronto police
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
-
Drake shoots new music video for 'No Face' in Toronto mall
Drake has released a new music video for his track 'No Face,' and Scarborough residents will likely know exactly where it was filmed.
-
'Not a good use of taxpayers' dollar': Toronto mayor calls out province's plan to remove bike lanes
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is slamming the province's plan to unilaterally remove bike lanes along some of the city's major streets, calling it 'arbitrary' while warning that it could ultimately make congestion worse.
Montreal
-
Public transit troubles: Service interrupted on Metro's green line, REM back to normal
Public transit users in Montreal were faced with service disruptions on two fronts on Friday as part of the REM and the green line on the Metro were shut down.
-
Supreme Court sued over its refusal to translate decisions before 1970 into French
A Quebec civil rights group is suing the office of the registrar of the Supreme Court of Canada because of the high court's refusal to translate its historic decisions into French.
-
Montreal woman loses in final round of Jeopardy! after her 'boneheaded wager'
Alicia Buffa, a translator for the McGill University Health Centre, almost got ahead in Thursday's Jeoplardy! game, taking home $24,000 – but a last wager landed her in third place.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP identify infant human remains, asking public for help with investigation
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.
-
Cost to open Portage and Main rises $8M
The cost to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians is rising.
-
Arrest made in North End shooting: Winnipeg police
A 25-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after he allegedly shot another man with a shotgun during a dispute at a North End home last month.
Edmonton
-
Police warn public not to approach Wetaskiwin stabbing suspect
Police have issued a warrant for a man in connection with a stabbing in Wetaskiwin earlier this week.
-
Bradley Barton's sentence upheld by appeals court in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue
An appeal has been denied to extend the sentence of an Ontario trucker who killed a woman in his Edmonton hotel room in 2011.
-
Jasper keeping close eye on resident caribou after habitat loss
Jasper National Park says it will be keeping a close eye on its caribou herds as it continues to repair and rebuild its upcoming breeding centre.
Calgary
-
19 cars off the track following train derailment near Beiseker, Alta.
A CN train derailed near Beiseker, Alta., on Friday morning.
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
The Calgary Real Estate Board says October home sales were mostly flat compared with last year's levels, but remained around one-quarter higher than long-term trends for the month.
-
More dogs seized from Calgary man under court order prohibiting him from pet ownership
A Calgary man has been charged after being found in violation of a court order that prohibits him from owning animals for 15 years. Previously, Denis Bagaric's three dogs were found to be responsible for the fatal mauling of his 86-year-old next-door neighbour Betty Ann Williams in 2022.
Regina
-
Unpaid parking tickets could get your vehicle towed, impounded in Moose Jaw
With almost $1 million in unpaid parking tickets, Moose Jaw plans to tow and impound vehicles whose owners haven't paid their fines.
-
Federal carbon tax relief will continue for Sask. electric heat users
Those who heat their homes with electricity in Saskatchewan will continue to see a 60 per cent reduction on their federal carbon tax charge, according to SaskPower.
-
'Something we've never experienced': Regina Humane Society dealing with large number of puppies, asking for help
The Regina Humane Society (RHS) is asking for help as it deals with a large number of puppies currently in its care.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mayor's 'luxury' trip to Dubai climate conference was against ethics rules: commissioner
New Westminster Mayor Patrick Johnstone's all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai for a climate conference last December violated the city's Code of Conduct for Council Members and the Community Charter, the city's ethics commissioner has ruled.
-
Deer kills dog in backyard near Victoria, prompting warning from police
Police on southern Vancouver Island are issuing a warning about the dangers of deer rutting season after a dog was gored to death by a buck earlier this week.
-
Snow falls on B.C. Interior highways
As October gives way to November, snow is falling on highways in the B.C. Interior, prompting reminders to drive safely in winter conditions.
Vancouver Island
-
Deer kills dog in backyard near Victoria, prompting warning from police
Police on southern Vancouver Island are issuing a warning about the dangers of deer rutting season after a dog was gored to death by a buck earlier this week.
-
Looming B.C. port lockout and strike threatens billions in trade amid holiday shopping season
Concerns are growing about British Columbia’s local economy as the possibility of another province-wide labour disruption at ports looms.
-
B.C. trans basketball player speaks out about verbal, physical mistreatment
Basketball was Harriette Mackenzie's safe space growing up. She knew from an early age that she was different, and the court was where she could escape.
Atlantic
-
19-person N.B. cabinet announced ahead of Saturday's swearing-in
A 19-person cabinet has been announced in New Brunswick, the day before Saturday’s swearing-in for the premier and ministers.
-
Measles outbreak declared in Fredericton, upper Saint John River Valley: N.B. public health
A measles outbreak has been declared in New Brunswick’s Zone 3, which includes Fredericton and the upper Saint John River Valley.
-
Yarmouth RCMP investigating sudden deaths of two people known to each other
The RCMP in Yarmouth, N.S., is investigating the sudden deaths of two people known to each other.
N.L.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
-
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.