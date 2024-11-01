Michigan man to stand trial in 2025 for first-degree murder of Windsor woman

A Michigan man is set to stand trial next year in connection to the first-degree murder of a Windsor woman.

Sahra Bulle, 36, was killed in May 2023 and her estranged husband Brian Marbury, 45, has elected for a jury trial set for September 2025.

Bulle was last seen May 26, 2023.

Marbury was arrested in Windsor on June 5 and police found Bulle’s body the next day in a wooded area off Northway Avenue.

CTV News has learned Marbury has elected to be tried by a judge and jury, which will begin Sept. 15, 2025.

Three weeks have been set aside for the trial.