Windsorites flock to tour docked Canadian warship
There were long lines Friday as residents and visitors waited their turn to visit Canadian navy warship HMCS Harry DeWolf docked at Dieppe Park.
The ship is here on a meet, greet, and recruit tour until Sunday.
Among the hundreds of people who took a free tour was one woman who served on an older version of the ship.
"Thankfully, I mean, the Department of National Defense is a great employer, and it's a wonderful career for young person. And they have all kinds of trades and all kinds of opportunities for just about every, every trade that you could think of,” said Ret. Canadian Armed Forces Reservist Laura Gaskin.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 25-year-old man charged with first-degree murder of Windsor senior
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It really hurts': The impact of Trump's lies in Springfield, Ohio
Springfield, Ohio was once a manufacturing hub. Now, people know it for Trump's comments at September's presidential debate, when he famously - and falsely - told an audience of 67 million people that Haitians eat their pets, echoing claims that had circulated on social media.
Iran's supreme leader threatens Israel, U.S. with 'a crushing response' over Israeli attack
Iran's supreme leader on Saturday threatened Israel and the U.S. with 'a crushing response' over attacks on Iran and its allies.
Vancouver quietly proclaimed Chip Wilson Day as billionaire installed sign calling B.C. NDP 'communist'
On the same day Chip Wilson erected a controversial sign at his Vancouver mansion, the city was quietly honouring the billionaire and his wife.
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
Spain to send 10,000 soldiers, police to Valencia after deadly floods
Spain is sending 5,000 more soldiers and 5,000 more police to the eastern region of Valencia after deadly floods this week that killed more than 200 people, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Saturday.
Auto theft probe leads to arrest of 59 suspects, recovery of more than 300 stolen vehicles: Toronto police
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Orphaned squirrel who became social media star was euthanized after being seized from New York home
An orphaned squirrel that became a social media star called Peanut was euthanized after state authorities seized the beloved pet during a raid on his caretaker's home, authorities said Friday.
B.C. mayor's 'luxury' trip to Dubai climate conference was against ethics rules: commissioner
New Westminster Mayor Patrick Johnstone's all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai for a climate conference last December violated the city's Code of Conduct for Council Members and the Community Charter, the city's ethics commissioner has ruled.
Rescuers end search for survivors after 14 die in canopy collapse in northern Serbia
Serbian rescuers stopped searching for survivors on Saturday after pulling out 14 bodies from underneath tons of concrete from a fallen canopy at the entrance of a railway station in the northern city of Novi Sad.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr represents himself, asks jury to find him not guilty in grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr has asked the jury to find him not guilty in his grandmother Viola Erb’s death.
-
Fireworks display causes concern in Breslau
Waterloo Regional Police are putting out a stern reminder about fireworks safety after a concerning display in Breslau.
-
Tow truck operator seriously injured outside his vehicle in North Dumfries: police
Waterloo Regional Police say charges are anticipated after a tow truck operator was seriously injured helping a disabled vehicle on the side of Trussler Road in North Dumfries Friday afternoon.
London
-
Goderich boardwalk to be renamed later this month
The John C. Grace boardwalk will officially be unveiled on November 23rd.
-
Convicted killer pleads guilty to trafficking firearms while serving life sentence in prison
Already sentenced to spend a life in prison for committing two London murders, William McDonald, 34, continued to add to his already lengthy criminal record while behind bars at Collins Bay Penitentiary.
-
Family dog dies in townhouse fire
The London Fire Department said a blaze that destroyed a south London townhouse Friday killed a dog left home alone.
Barrie
-
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
-
Couple angry after court delays results in a conditional sentence for man responsible for their son's death
Christina and Troy Durocher are still struggling to come to terms with how the justice system handled the death of their son two and a half years ago.
-
New local online platform takes on big retail delivery service to support local businesses
While online shopping has become a multi-trillion-dollar worldwide industry, a new online marketplace launched in Simcoe County in recent weeks is making it easier and more affordable to keep e-commerce local.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury mayor joins group asking premier to override charter of rights to deal with encampments
With the surging number of homeless encampments in Ontario cities, Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre has joined other big city mayors in asking the province to back them up when they try and prohibit encampments.
-
Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at Sudbury grocery store
Two males, including one young offender, were arrested Thursday evening after a shooting at a grocery store on Notre Dame Avenue in Sudbury.
-
OPP investigating after razor found in northern Ont. child's Halloween candy
Police in northern Ontario say a razor blade was found in a child's candy on Halloween night.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
More than half of Ontario's wildfires this year were in the northeast, MNR says
More than half of Ontario's 480 wildfires last summer were in northeastern Ontario, according to new data from the Ministry of Natural Resources.
-
One charged with sexual assault in the Sault
A 40-year-old suspect has been charged with sexual assault following an incident Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Family pleads for information on what happened to missing Manitoulin Island woman
Juanita Migwans – or 'Winnie,' as her family calls her – of M'Chigeeng First Nation has been missing for almost a month.
Ottawa
-
Here's how it feels in Ottawa this Saturday
Lower than normal temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this Saturday.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE NCC lowered ice thickness standard to push Rideau Canal Skateway open in February
Internal documents show the National Capital Commission took what it called a 'manageable risk' to lower the standard for what qualifies as thick enough ice in order to squeeze a few more skating days into the Rideau Canal Skateway season.
-
5 tips to adjust to the time change this weekend
The switch to standard time occurs at 2 a.m. on Sunday, with clocks moving back one hour. The end of daylight saving time means it will get darker earlier in the evening, with sunset before 5 p.m. starting on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Toronto's Ward 15 is picking a new councillor in a byelection Monday. Here's what you need to know
Voters in Ward 15 (Don Valley West) are heading to the polls on Nov. 4 to choose a new city councillor. The winner will represent the area for the next two years. Here’s everything you need to know about the Toronto byelection.
-
One person in life-threatening condition after being shot in North York
One person is in life-threatening condition after being shot in North York Friday night.
-
New furniture rules in U.S. could make furniture safer for children in Canada
A new law in the United States will make new dressers much safer for children and could make dressers in Canada safer as well.
Montreal
-
Montreal's senior home for lesbians welcomed its first tenants
It’s been almost a decade in the making — Montreal inaugurated its first home for lesbians 55 and over, and the first tenants started moving in.
-
Can robots and AI replace immigrant labour in Quebec?
Quebec experts agree that AI and robotics are part of the labour market and will continue to be, but that simply replacing immigrant labour with technology is more complicated.
-
Old Brewery Mission shelter gets an upgrade thanks to private donation
Thanks to a private donation, the Old Brewery Mission renovated all its shelters to have semi-private rooms.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP identify infant human remains, asking public for help with investigation
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.
-
Manitoba premier says he'll listen to Winnipeg's requests for new tax powers
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is not making any commitments on possible new municipal taxes in Winnipeg.
-
Spilling the tea on the popularity, benefits and uses of the beverage
As the weather begins to cool down across Manitoba, it’s the perfect time to cozy up under a blanket with a nice, warm cup of tea.
Edmonton
-
New bill banning trans participation in sport dehumanizing: Advocate
The government of Alberta says its new bill aimed at women's sporting divisions is about inclusion, but advocates don't agree.
-
Caught on camera: Edmonton police run over woman during welfare call
An Edmonton Police Service officer was caught on camera running over a woman with a marked cruiser last month.
-
Bradley Barton's sentence upheld by appeals court in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue
An appeal has been denied to extend the sentence of an Ontario trucker who killed a woman in his Edmonton hotel room in 2011.
Calgary
-
Calgary councillor aims to protect drivers from 'predatory' tow truck companies
A Calgary councillor wants the city to protect drivers from tow truck companies that are "preying" on drivers on scene of car crashes.
-
19 cars off the track following train derailment near Beiseker, Alta.
A CN train derailed near Beiseker, Alta., on Friday morning.
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
The Calgary Real Estate Board says October home sales were mostly flat compared with last year's levels, but remained around one-quarter higher than long-term trends for the month.
Regina
-
Advance polling stations open in Regina, city officials hope for more voter turnout
Advance polling stations for the Regina civic election opened Friday morning.
-
RCMP looking for 2 men after 'serious assaults' in Swift Current
Swift Current RCMP are looking for two men after a 'serious assault' in the city early Tuesday morning.
-
Local makeup artist brings runway experience back to Regina while supporting business community
A local makeup artist and business owner is bringing the runway experience back to Regina this weekend five years after the end of Saskatchewan Fashion Week.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver quietly proclaimed Chip Wilson Day as billionaire installed sign calling B.C. NDP 'communist'
On the same day Chip Wilson erected a controversial sign at his Vancouver mansion, the city was quietly honouring the billionaire and his wife.
-
‘I put my whole life on hold’: B.C. man embarks on Arctic to Antarctica trek
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
-
B.C. mother vindicated by coroner re-classifying daughter’s death as homicide
A Vancouver Island woman who refused to accept her daughter died of an accidental overdose is relieved the record has been set straight.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mother vindicated by coroner re-classifying daughter’s death as homicide
A Vancouver Island woman who refused to accept her daughter died of an accidental overdose is relieved the record has been set straight.
-
Deer kills dog in backyard near Victoria, prompting warning from police
Police on southern Vancouver Island are issuing a warning about the dangers of deer rutting season after a dog was gored to death by a buck earlier this week.
-
Court approves buffer zone ahead of expected protests at Vancouver Sikh temple
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has granted an order to establish a buffer zone around one of the province's largest Sikh temples this Saturday in advance of expected confrontations between protesters and Indian consular officials.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier apologizes to women who fought in court for out-of-province operations
Nova Scotia's premier is apologizing after a court criticized his government for what it calls a flawed, discriminatory and unfair process that led to two women being rejected for coverage of out-of-province treatments.
-
Dieppe’s Champlain mall sold out of province
Montreal-based company Westcliff Management, a privately owned real estate development and management company, officially own Dieppe’s Champlain Place Mall as of Halloween.
-
Yarmouth RCMP investigating sudden deaths of two people known to each other
The RCMP in Yarmouth, N.S., is investigating the sudden deaths of two people known to each other.
N.L.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
-
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.