Windsorites flock to tour docked Canadian warship

There were long lines Friday as residents and visitors waited their turn to visit Canadian navy warship HMCS Harry DeWolf docked at Dieppe Park.

The ship is here on a meet, greet, and recruit tour until Sunday.

Among the hundreds of people who took a free tour was one woman who served on an older version of the ship.

"Thankfully, I mean, the Department of National Defense is a great employer, and it's a wonderful career for young person. And they have all kinds of trades and all kinds of opportunities for just about every, every trade that you could think of,” said Ret. Canadian Armed Forces Reservist Laura Gaskin.