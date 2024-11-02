WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsorites flock to tour docked Canadian warship

    Share

    There were long lines Friday as residents and visitors waited their turn to visit Canadian navy warship HMCS Harry DeWolf docked at Dieppe Park.

    The ship is here on a meet, greet, and recruit tour until Sunday.

    Among the hundreds of people who took a free tour was one woman who served on an older version of the ship.

    "Thankfully, I mean, the Department of National Defense is a great employer, and it's a wonderful career for young person. And they have all kinds of trades and all kinds of opportunities for just about every, every trade that you could think of,” said Ret. Canadian Armed Forces Reservist Laura Gaskin.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'It really hurts': The impact of Trump's lies in Springfield, Ohio

    Springfield, Ohio was once a manufacturing hub. Now, people know it for Trump's comments at September's presidential debate, when he famously - and falsely - told an audience of 67 million people that Haitians eat their pets, echoing claims that had circulated on social media.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News