'I tried to join them': Windsorite admits to offences to undercover RCMP officers

A Windsor man is on trial for attempting to join a terrorist organization known as the Atomwaffen Division (AWD).

Seth Bertrand, now 21, has pleaded not guilty to the single charge which was laid in 2022, not long after a detailed conversation with a man he believed was named ‘Eric’.

‘Eric’ was in fact an undercover RCMP officer conducing ‘Project Sueno’ to collect evidence of Bertrands’ alleged interest in AWD.

Court learned Bertrand believed he was speaking with a man with “connections” and the ability to make his criminal charges “go away” outside of a court of law.

‘Eric’ agreed to help Bertrand but only if he detailed any criminal activity.

Court listened to the audio recording of their conversation Friday in Superior court.

Bertrand admits to mischief and vandalism

Bertrand told ‘Eric’ all about his acts of vandalism at a local transgender support office, which included throwing a brake part through the front window.

He also admitted to slashing the tires, destroying a pride flag and throwing a brick at the home of a same sex couple in Windsor.

Bertrand bragged about the local media coverage of the incidents in a chat room with one of the organizations he was involved in.

Neo-Nazism involvement

Bertrand also told ‘Eric’ he was a member of some neo-Nazi organizations affiliated with the AWD.

He used his school-issued tablet and email address to communicate with a recruiter.

“I tried to join them,” Bertrand told ‘Eric’.

He believed the AWD had a “stronghold” in Windsor but told the officer he never met anyone in person.

Later in the conversation however Bertrand told ‘Eric’ he wasn’t officially in the group yet because he wasn’t invited into their chat room online.

‘Eric’ is expected to testify when the trial resumes Nov. 18.