25-year-old man charged with first-degree murder of Windsor senior

Windsor police have charged a 25-year-old man with first-degree murder in the death of a 69-year-old man in south-central Windsor.

Windsor police officers, with the assistance of the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad, located and arrested Joshua Bulmer at a residence in the 700 block of Pierre Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Bulmer has been charged with first-degree murder and break-and-enter in connection with the homicide of 69-year-old Reginald John Frickey.

“I would like to recognize and thank the members of our Major Crimes Unit, whose tremendous efforts made it possible to quickly conclude the investigation and arrest the suspect responsible for this heinous crime,” said Jason Crowley, Deputy Chief of Operations. “I hope these charges bring some closure to the loved ones of Mr. Frickey and help them heal from this tragedy.”

Police say Frickey was found deceased at his home in the 2400 block of Highland Avenue on the morning of Oct. 25. The victim’s death was deemed suspicious at the time. The Windsor Police Service investigating a homicide in the 2400 block of Highland Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 25, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit took carriage of the investigation and ordered a post-mortem examination, which confirmed the death was a homicide.

Police say a comprehensive investigation over the following days led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the suspect.

Investigators have confirmed that the homicide was an isolated incident, and the victim and accused were known to one another.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.