'It's very touching': Commemorative crosswalks being installed before Remembrance Day

As Remembrance Day draws near, commemorative decorative crosswalks to honour Canadian veterans and military members are being installed in several southwestern Ontario communities ahead of Nov. 11.

A new crosswalk in front of the downtown Chatham cenotaph was painted on Thursday, while a similar crosswalk paying tribute to veterans was finished in front of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 185 in Blenheim on Friday.

"This is shaping up to be quite a memorable Remembrance Day," said veteran Len Maynard, who also serves as president of the Chatham Branch 642 of the Royal Canadian Legion.

"This, in the Week of Remembrance, it's very touching," Maynard exclaimed. "This should really bring down what it's about when we come marching up the street." Len Maynard standing near new commemorative crosswalk in front of downtown Chatham Cenotaph in Chatham, Ont., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

According to Maynard, the crosswalks were more than two years in the making, with tributes also being planned in other Chatham-Kent communities including Wallaceburg.

"It means a lot to the veterans," Maynard explained. "Like I said, I've see a couple of my people here looking at it today. I walked in that branch and it's all I heard. 'They got it up, man. They got it up'... So I congratulate the city on this and thank them for their support towards our cause, and this just helps year round remembrance of what we're about."

"It touches your heart to see this," said fellow veteran and peacekeeper John Presley.

Presley explained he had served with the Royal Canadian Regiment in London before a peacekeeping tour in Cyprus for six months and again in Denmark in 2000.

"It shows that we will be remembered," Presley stated.

Ward Two Chatham-Kent Counicllor Anthony Ceccacci said it’s an important acknowledgment, noting he asked municipal staff to look into the idea last November.

"I think that every municipality and every person can do a better job recognizing and remembering our veterans, and I think this just is something that can pay tribute to them year round as well," Ceccacci said.

Ceccacci said Hydro One community funds assisted with some of the cost, with several business owners and community partners also offering financial support. He noted the crosswalks don't have poppies painted on them, as many find it disrespectful when people walk or drive on the image.

"We have a really good staff at the municipality that worked well through this in ensuring that the actual decorative crosswalk was done in a respectful and tasteful manner as well, as that was obviously very important to capture that. It was important to make sure the design captivated what we wanted to cultivate in a respectful manner to honour our veterans past and present."

Meantime, the Town of Amherstburg will also install a commemorative decorative crosswalk at the intersection of Murray and Dalhousie Street before the end of next week.

Amherstburg Councillor Linden Crain said the tribute was inspired by something similar in Hamilton.

"We always could be doing more to remember our veterans and the ultimate sacrifice that they made," said Crain.

"There is so much history in our community and the more we can do to honour them, the better."

Crain said officials approved the crosswalk during a special council meeting on Friday afternoon, adding the town will work with the Royal Canadian Legion Fort Malden Branch 157 with a cost under $5,000.

"It's been really well received online," Crain told CTV News. "From what I'm seeing online, there's business owners and community members that also want to contribute."

"Usually when I post things on Facebook, you receive some negative feedback. On something like this, with the minimal cost that it is and the message that it's sending, it's been an overwhelming amount of support."