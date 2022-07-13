Windsor police release photo of suspect vehicle in suspicious person investigation

Windsor police have released a photo of the vehicle believed to be involved in a suspicious person investigation in Amherstburg.

Police are actively investigating after it was reported a girl was intentionally followed Monday between 4:40 p.m. and 5 p.m. by an adult man.

She first noticed she was being followed by a vehicle moving slowly in the area of Richmond Street near Sandwich Street.

Police say at one point the man left the vehicle and started following the girl on foot. She eventually fled the area until she lost sight of him.

Police have since obtained video surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle which is described as a dark-coloured Ford pickup with black rims and tow mirrors (extended side-view mirrors.)

Investigators previously asked nearby residents to check their footage for a blue Chevrolet Silvarado pickup. Residents are now asked to re-check their footage with the Ford pickup in mind.

Police have described the suspect as a white man in his 40s, tall and very thin with buzzed grey hair and no facial hair. He was wearing prescription glasses, a burgundy shirt and blue shorts.

Investigators continue to ask residents for any information that may help identify the vehicle or the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Windsor Police Service - Amherstburg Detachment Criminal Investigations Unit at 519-736-2252, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com. http://www.catchcrooks.com