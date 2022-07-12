Windsor police investigate suspicious person after girl allegedly followed

Windsor police have launched a suspicious person investigation after a youth reported being followed through an Amherstburg neighbourhood.

Police say a female youth reported being intentionally followed Monday between 4:40 p.m. and 5 p.m. by an adult man.

She first noticed the occurrence in the area of Richmond Street near Sandwich Street.

She told police she first noticed being followed by a car driving slowly. The vehicle was then seen turning off on a side street nearby, possibly Wolfe Street.

Police say the man then left the vehicle and started following the girl on foot. She eventually fled the area until she lost sight of the man.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, tall and very thin with buzzed grey hair and no facial hair. He was wearing prescription glasses, a burgundy shirt and blue shorts.

The vehicle is described as an older model blue Chevy Silverado pick-up truck with black rims and a lot of rust on the body.

The Criminal Investigations Unit is actively investigating and asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.

Police are asking anyone within a one km radius to check their footage as it's currently unknown what time the man may have been driving before the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Windsor Police Service - Amherstburg Detachment Criminal Investigations Unit at 519-736-2252, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com