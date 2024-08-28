WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police launch online tool to report hate crimes

    Windsor police headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police have launched an online tool aimed at making it easier and more accessible for members of the public to report hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents.

    Police say hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents continue to impact individuals and families in Windsor and across Canada. If you encounter or be subject to hate, police encourage you to make a report.

    Reporting allows police to investigate these incidents, pursue legal action, and provide crucial support to victims, fostering a more secure and inclusive community.

    Police say if you are a victim of a hate crime or hate-motivated incident:

    • Stay calm
    • Keep all relevant material and record all relevant information
    • Contact police immediately

    WPS hate crime investigators want to know about hate crimes and non-criminal hate-motivated incidents.

    • For emergencies, call 9-1-1
    • For non-emergencies, call 519-258-6111
    • For anonymous reports, call Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.
    • To report online, use the secure portal.

    “When we receive a report of a hate incident, our specialized team immediately starts an investigation. The victim’s needs are our main focus. We work closely with victims, providing support for healing, explaining the investigative process, and finding ways to prevent more harm,” states the police website.

    Hate crimes vs. hate-motivated incidents

    A hate crime is defined as a criminal violation motivated by hate, based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, sex, age, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other similar factor.

    Example: A person commits criminal mischief by spray painting a Swastika and hateful messages on the side of a building.

    A hate-motivated incident may be motivated by the same factors as a hate crime, but does not reach the threshold of a criminal offence. These incidents may include name calling, racial insults, or the distribution of material containing hateful language.

    Example: A person yells a slur at someone and tells them "go back to your country."

    More information, along with additional support and community resources can be found on the Windsor police website.

