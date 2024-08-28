Windsor police launch online tool to report hate crimes
Windsor police have launched an online tool aimed at making it easier and more accessible for members of the public to report hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents.
Police say hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents continue to impact individuals and families in Windsor and across Canada. If you encounter or be subject to hate, police encourage you to make a report.
Reporting allows police to investigate these incidents, pursue legal action, and provide crucial support to victims, fostering a more secure and inclusive community.
Police say if you are a victim of a hate crime or hate-motivated incident:
- Stay calm
- Keep all relevant material and record all relevant information
- Contact police immediately
WPS hate crime investigators want to know about hate crimes and non-criminal hate-motivated incidents.
- For emergencies, call 9-1-1
- For non-emergencies, call 519-258-6111
- For anonymous reports, call Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.
- To report online, use the secure portal.
“When we receive a report of a hate incident, our specialized team immediately starts an investigation. The victim’s needs are our main focus. We work closely with victims, providing support for healing, explaining the investigative process, and finding ways to prevent more harm,” states the police website.
Hate crimes vs. hate-motivated incidents
A hate crime is defined as a criminal violation motivated by hate, based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, sex, age, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other similar factor.
Example: A person commits criminal mischief by spray painting a Swastika and hateful messages on the side of a building.
A hate-motivated incident may be motivated by the same factors as a hate crime, but does not reach the threshold of a criminal offence. These incidents may include name calling, racial insults, or the distribution of material containing hateful language.
Example: A person yells a slur at someone and tells them "go back to your country."
More information, along with additional support and community resources can be found on the Windsor police website.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Major fire reported near Tecumseh
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Winnipeg serial killer handed four life sentences in murders of Indigenous women
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been handed four life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of four Indigenous women.
Canada watching mosquito-borne illness after parks shut down in U.S.
Health officials in Canada are closely monitoring the public health situation in Massachusetts, following a report of one person having contracted Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEEV) from a mosquito bite.
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in murder of Toronto-area real estate agent
York Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect in connection with the murder of Markham real estate agent Yuk-Ting Anita Mui.
LIVE @ 2:40 P.M. BC United suspends campaign amid surge in support for BC Conservatives
BC United – the party that currently forms B.C.'s official Opposition – has suspended its campaign and is urging its candidates and supporters to unite with the BC Conservatives to defeat the governing NDP.
Saskatchewan man arrested for a string of hay bale arson attacks was a firefighter
The fire department in Macklin, Saskatchewan has confirmed a 25-year-old man arrested in connection with a series of rural hay bale arson attacks was one of its firefighters.
Tylenol maker defeats U.S. lawsuit over labelling
The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.
4-year-old accidentally shatters Bronze Age jar at museum
A four-year-old boy accidentally smashed a Bronze Age jar at an archeological museum in Haifa, Israel.
Jamaican police suspect a shark killed a teenager found dead by fishermen
A shark attacked and killed a 16-year-old Jamaican high school student whose body was found in waters just north of the island, authorities said.
Forgotten Salvador Dali treasures to go on auction block after 50 years
For 50 years, 10 signed lithographs by Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí were gathering dust at a basement in London. The rare artwork could soon find another home with an auction set for Sept. 30 at Hansons Richmond.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Convenience stores where you can buy beer, wine and cider starting next week
Convenience stores across the province can sell beer, cider, wine and other alcoholic drinks starting on Sept. 5.
-
Farmers plan parade to protest Wilmot land acquisition
Farmers and their supporters are planning a protest that will take their fight over the Wilmot land acquisition right to the door of Waterloo Regional council.
-
Self-serve lottery kiosk comes to Kitchener mall
An Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG) self-serve lottery machine has been installed at a Kitchener mall.
London
-
Serious three-vehicle collision on Wellington Road
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a three vehicle crash on Wellington Road between Commissioners Road and Wilkins Street.
-
'My gut instinct was telling me that there's something going on': 90 year old loses thousands in alleged retirement home fraud
A 90-year-old woman is among those allegedly defrauded of thousands of dollars while a resident at an Oxford County retirement home.
-
St. Thomas man that worked on blockbuster films passes away at 104
A St. Thomas man who worked on Hollywood blockbusters has died at the age of 104 years old. The family of Fred Kondal say he died peacefully last night.
Barrie
-
Motorist accused of speeding 230km/h on Hwy 404 faces criminal charges
A 28-year-old man from Thornhill is facing criminal charges after police say an officer caught him driving at an alarming speed of 230 kilometres per hour on Highway 404 early Wednesday morning.
-
Defence concedes Ont. man's possible role in wife's death as sentencing looms
The defence lawyer for an Aurora man convicted of killing his wife following her disappearance four years ago conceded for the first time that his client may have played a role in her death.
-
Break-in at Mmm Donuts in Barrie under investigation
Barrie police are investigating a break-in at a business in the city's south end.
Northern Ontario
-
Parts of northeastern Ont. got 100 millimetres of rain Tuesday: Environment Canada
Environment Canada estimates up to 100 millimetres of rain fell very quickly in parts of the region Tuesday afternoon.
-
Food delivery truck catches fire in North Bay
No one was hurt Wednesday afternoon in North Bay when a food delivery truck caught fire in a grocery store parking lot on Trout Lake Road.
-
What is a 'femicide' and why do some advocates and police want it in the Criminal Code?
In a rare move, the Ottawa Police Service is using the term 'femicide' to describe the motivation investigators believe to be behind the killing of a 47-year-old mother.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Parts of northeastern Ont. got 100 millimetres of rain Tuesday: Environment Canada
Environment Canada estimates up to 100 millimetres of rain fell very quickly in parts of the region Tuesday afternoon.
-
Ontario helps fund Makwa Waakaa’igan Cultural Centre at Algoma University
The Ontario government is providing $2 million through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation to Algoma University for the construction of the Makwa Waakaa’igan Cultural Centre.
-
Energy board approves new power line, station in the Sault
The Ontario Energy Board has approved PUC Transmission LP’s construction application to build a new 230 kV transformer line and transformer station to service Sault Ste. Marie's west end.
Ottawa
-
Car crashes through garage of Barrhaven home
A Barrhaven home was severely damaged after a vehicle tore through a two-car garage on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Ottawa students begin returning to school under new classroom cellphone ban
Ontario schools are enforcing a new ban on cellphone use in classrooms this year to help students focus and some students are already seeing the ban enforced
-
Number of cancelled Ottawa school bus trips grows as bus authority short 24 drivers
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) says it is short 24 drivers less than a week from the start of classes, leading to an increased number of cancelled routes.
Toronto
-
TTC names Bruce Macgregor as acting CEO
Deputy TTC CEO Bruce Macgregor has been named the temporary head of Toronto's public transit agency.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in murder of Toronto-area real estate agent
York Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect in connection with the murder of Markham real estate agent Yuk-Ting Anita Mui.
-
Hamilton police arrest youths who allegedly robbed man after arranged meet-up through Grindr
Police arrested three youth who allegedly robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint after arranging to meet him through Grindr, a gay dating app.
Montreal
-
Fears rise that road rage incidents will get worse as school starts in Montreal
Traffic jams in and around Montreal are fraying some motorists' nerves, and it's become an abundantly clear problem around the years-long construction project on the Iles-Aux-Tourtes Bridge. With the traffic comes more road rage incidents, and now that school is back, there will be even more vehicles on the road, and there are fears that it may get worse.
-
Montreal's Concordia University reports drop in enrolment following tuition hike
Montreal's Concordia University is reporting a nearly 30 per cent drop in new registrations of out-of-province students following a tuition hike announced last year by the Quebec government.
-
City of Montreal offers free canine workshops amid calls for breed restrictions
Nicolas Tremblay says his husky Pina never had behavioural issues until she was attacked by a pit bull when she was just a puppy. "She's scared of other dogs, so she can [exhibit] bad behaviour when she attacks the other dog, of course," Tremblay said in an interview. Now, Pina's owners say some breeds should be restricted from public places, particularly if they're not well trained.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg serial killer handed four life sentences in murders of Indigenous women
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been handed four life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of four Indigenous women.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says arbitration call was needed in railway lockout
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended Wednesday his government's move to call for binding arbitration and force an end to a work stoppage at the country's two major railways, as some union leaders accused the government of taking away their bargaining rights.
-
Historical landmark mansion built for Manitoba's Wheat King up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
Edmonton
-
'Tragic event': 1 dead after stabbing at Edmonton Corn Maze
The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide after a person was stabbed at the Edmonton Corn Maze on Highway 627 in Parkland County.
-
Motorcyclist wanted after 'extremely dangerous' speeds recorded during police chase
Police are looking for a motorcyclist accused of speeding and evading police on the Americas Triathlon Cup racecourse on Saturday.
-
4 sick, more than 100 exposed in Blackfalds daycare E. coli outbreak
Alberta Health Services is investigating a Shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC) outbreak at a Blackfalds day care.
Calgary
-
Hail damage at Calgary airport will take at least 18 months to fix: officials
A fast-moving thunderstorm that swept through Calgary earlier this month caused enough hail damage to the Calgary International Airport that it's going to be more than a year before it's repaired.
-
Calgary's water usage trending downward, but still too high
Officials with the City of Calgary say while water usage has dropped since feeder main repairs started, they're still too high.
-
'That just really fills my heart': Calgary Public Library hosting Powwow Trail 101
This summer, the Calgary Public Library is teaching guests what they need to know about visiting a local powwow.
Regina
-
Canadian Grain Commission revokes licences of Sask. grain handler
The Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) says it has revoked licences of Saskatchewan grain handler Purely Canada Foods Corp.
-
Parkade at Regina General Hospital 80% finished
The new parkade being constructed at Regina General Hospital is now 80 per cent complete, according to the province.
-
Saskatchewan man arrested for a string of hay bale arson attacks was a firefighter
The fire department in Macklin, Saskatchewan has confirmed a 25-year-old man arrested in connection with a series of rural hay bale arson attacks was one of its firefighters.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 2:40 P.M.
LIVE @ 2:40 P.M. BC United suspends campaign amid surge in support for BC Conservatives
BC United – the party that currently forms B.C.'s official Opposition – has suspended its campaign and is urging its candidates and supporters to unite with the BC Conservatives to defeat the governing NDP.
-
B.C. man who scarred woman's face with gun barrel during robbery sentenced to prison
A 25-year-old man who pressed a loaded handgun so hard into a woman's face that it left a permanent scar during an armed robbery attempt in Metro Vancouver has been sentenced to four years in prison.
-
Seniors injured, suspect charged in violent carjacking at B.C. airport
Two seniors were injured and a 29-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after a violent carjacking at a northern British Columbia airport.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 2:40 P.M.
LIVE @ 2:40 P.M. BC United suspends campaign amid surge in support for BC Conservatives
BC United – the party that currently forms B.C.'s official Opposition – has suspended its campaign and is urging its candidates and supporters to unite with the BC Conservatives to defeat the governing NDP.
-
B.C. man who scarred woman's face with gun barrel during robbery sentenced to prison
A 25-year-old man who pressed a loaded handgun so hard into a woman's face that it left a permanent scar during an armed robbery attempt in Metro Vancouver has been sentenced to four years in prison.
-
Seniors injured, suspect charged in violent carjacking at B.C. airport
Two seniors were injured and a 29-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after a violent carjacking at a northern British Columbia airport.
Atlantic
-
Halifax waterfront welcomes latest development
The Cunard Residences is the newest building to open along the Halifax waterfront.
-
'I had to check the numbers again just to make sure': N.B. man wins $5M Lotto 6/49 prize
A Keswick Ridge, N.B., man is still in disbelief after winning the $5-million Lotto 6/49 draw on Aug. 21.
-
'We had a good run': N.B. community says goodbye to bingo after 30 years
For the past 31 years, George Hayward has spent his Wednesday evenings hosting bingo at the Kiwanis Club of Hillsborough, N.B., but this week will be his last time.
N.L.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
-
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.