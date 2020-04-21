Windsor police get 131 calls related to COVID-19 in one week
Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020 12:03PM EDT
A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Windsor police say they received 131 COVID-19-related calls for service last week.
From April 12-18, one ticket was issued for violating an emergency order.
They also hand out seven warnings.
Police are telling residents they are doing a great as everyone continues dedicated efforts to help flatten the curve and prevent the spread of COVID-19.