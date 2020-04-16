WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor has issued its first bylaw infraction against a non-essential business for operating during the declared emergency.

Officers responded to a complaint of a non-essential business potentially operating and investigated the claim on Tuesday, April 14. For privacy reasons, the city is not releasing the name of the business.

City By-law laid two charges: one for “fail to comply with an order made during an emergency” which carries a fine of $880. The business was also hit with a second charge, obstructing any person exercising power in accordance with an order made during a declared emergency. The second ticket carries a fine for $1,250.

Under the emergency declaration, by-law officers have been granted extra powers to investigate these complaints. Bill Tetler, the manager of bylaw enforcement with the city reminds the public to be co-operative if approached by a bylaw enforcement officer.

He adds resources are available for business owners who are unsure whether their operations are affected by the emergency orders.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind business that the Province has set up a phone number if you're a business owner and have questions about temporary measures, including closures and essential workplaces,” Tetler says.

Ontario's Stop the Spread: Business Information Line is 1-888-444-3659.