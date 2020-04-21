WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 506 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 24 new cases and four more deaths.

The latest numbers are according to data released by the health unit on Tuesday morning. There are 88 recovered cases.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex has reached 31.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says all four of the latest deaths were men. One man was in his 40s – the youngest COVID-19-related death in Windsor-Essex.

“The person had high blood pressure and was an ex-smoker, all I can say other than that, there was nothing else that predisposed him to any other health conditions,” says Ahmed. “That is why it is sad, it is a life lost.”

Ahmed says the virus can have adverse effects on anyone regardless of age or gender.

“No one should be thinking that it’s not me, nothing will happen to me. It can happen to anyone,” says Ahmed.

Two of the other men who died were in their 90s and in long-term care homes. One man was in his 60s. Ahmed says the man in his 60s did not have a lot of pre-existing conditions.

There have been 4,324 people tested in Windsor-Essex, and 557 tests are pending.

In Chatham-Kent, 31 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported.