WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police and the Windsor-Essex Health Unit want residents to know how to report COVID-19 related complaints to authorities.

Police say a number of community members have expressed understandable concern on how best to seek direction to report a possible offence related to any COVID-19 order.

A number of municipal, provincial, and federal orders have been issued since the arrival of the coronavirus in the community.

Police say the orders are designed with one simple goal in mind - community safety.

Complaints may include:

Reports of non-essential businesses open in contravention of orders

Reports of persons not physically distancing (eg: trails, dog walkers)

Reports of public gatherings greater than 5 people (eg: parks)

Where to call:

-Any COVID-19 related complaints from the public are best directed initially toward 311 (City of Windsor) or 519-736-0012 (Town of Amherstburg) during regular business hours.

-After hour complaints can be telephoned into the Windsor Police Service non-emergency telephone number of 519-258-6111.

-Act violations can be called in to the Windsor Police non-emergency telephone number 519-258-6111. Complaints of this nature would have to include the known entity (violator identified).

-Any concerns over restaurants, tobacco and vape shops being open, contact the health unit 519-258-2146.

-Always call 911 in an emergency.

The Windsor Police Service and bylaw partners say they are dedicated to education, warnings, and enforcement when required in relation to COVID-related violations.

Other municipalities are also stepping up COVID-19 related enforcement.

In Kingsville, bylaw officers are working with OPP to enforce emergency orders. By-Law Enforcement Officers will conduct community patrols and respond to calls from concerned citizens.

Call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or use their Online Reporting Tool.

In Chatham-Kent, a violations enforcement line has been set up. To report a concern, individuals can call 519-360-1998, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or email Covid19enforcement@chatham-kent.ca.