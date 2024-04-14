WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police arrest suspect wanted for stabbing incident

    A Windsor Police Service cruiser is seen in this image from October 2018. (Source: Windsor police) A Windsor Police Service cruiser is seen in this image from October 2018. (Source: Windsor police)
    Windsor police have located and arrested a wanted suspect allegedly involved in a stabbing incident.

    They arrested the 19-year-old suspect around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

    He is charged with aggravated assault, robbery with an offensive weapon, extortion, and uttering threats.

    At about 6:30 a.m. April 5, officers were called to the 800-block of Wyandotte Street East for a report of a robbery.

    Officers were told that the suspect in this case had retrieved a dropped cellphone and demanded money from the victim in exchange for returning it.

    After receiving money from the victim, the suspect allegedly tried to leave with both the phone and the cash.

    When confronted, police said the suspect stabbed the victim, causing serious injuries.

