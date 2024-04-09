WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police search for suspect wanted in stabbing incident

    An undated image of Jaden Johns, 19, who is wanted by Windsor police. (Source: Windsor Police Service) An undated image of Jaden Johns, 19, who is wanted by Windsor police. (Source: Windsor Police Service)
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has issued an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old man in connection to a stabbing and robbery last week.

    About about 6:30 a.m. April 5, officers were called to the 800-block of Wyandotte Street East for a report of a robbery.

    Officers were told that the suspect in this case had retrieved a dropped cellphone and demanded money from the victim in exchange for returning it. After receiving money from the victim, the suspect allegedly tried to leave with both the phone and the cash. When confronted, police said the suspect stabbed the victim, causing serious injuries.

    Police said they are searching for Jaden Johns. A warrant for his arrest has been issued on charges of aggravated assault, robbery with an offensive weapon, extortion, and uttering threats.

    Johns is described as a white male, approximately 5’7” and 130lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

    WPS said should be considered dangerous and should not be approached directly.

    If you see him, police advise you call 9-1-1 immediately.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses, instead of throwing them out

    As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News