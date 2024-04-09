Windsor police search for suspect wanted in stabbing incident

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has issued an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old man in connection to a stabbing and robbery last week.

About about 6:30 a.m. April 5, officers were called to the 800-block of Wyandotte Street East for a report of a robbery.

Officers were told that the suspect in this case had retrieved a dropped cellphone and demanded money from the victim in exchange for returning it. After receiving money from the victim, the suspect allegedly tried to leave with both the phone and the cash. When confronted, police said the suspect stabbed the victim, causing serious injuries.

Police said they are searching for Jaden Johns. A warrant for his arrest has been issued on charges of aggravated assault, robbery with an offensive weapon, extortion, and uttering threats.

Johns is described as a white male, approximately 5’7” and 130lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

WPS said should be considered dangerous and should not be approached directly.

If you see him, police advise you call 9-1-1 immediately.