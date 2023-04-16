Windsor names official bird, car theft, and a warning to boaters: Top Windsor stories this week
A new gas bar and convenience store opens in Caldwell First Nation, a car theft from an east Windsor parking lot, and Windsor names the city’s official bird.
Here’s a look at the top five stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week:
Caldwell First Nation celebrates opening of new gas bar and convenience store
A new gas bar and variety store has opened in the Caldwell First Nation near Leamington, Ont. on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
With 16 pumps, the Caldwell First Nation Gas Bar is now one of the largest gas stations in Southwestern Ontario.
Since opening April 1, a steady flow of customers have been filling up, taking advantage of a lower fuel price just outside of Leamington.
“Gas I think it's like 10,12 cents higher. It's worth the trip,” said customer Lisa Prieur who drove from Amherstburg.
The new venture not only means more affordable fuel, but it also represents the beginning of economic sustainability for the First Nation community that only just received status in 2020.
Victim 'dragged' during car theft at east Windsor parking lot: WPS
Windsor police are seeking the public's assistance to identify this suspect wanted in connection to car theft in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service)
Windsor police say a person was injured while trying to stop their car from being stolen Monday afternoon as the suspect allegedly dragged the victim while driving off.
Officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Tecumseh Road East around 2 p.m. for a robbery report.
Once on scene, police learned the suspect stole a red, four-door 2009 Saturn Vue that was left idling in a commercial parking lot.
Police say video surveillance shows the suspect getting inside the vehicle and tries to flee the scene. When the owner goes to intervene, police say the suspect struck another vehicle and dragged the victim “a short distance.”
The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Official bird revealed for City of Windsor
The city's official bird, the Tufted Titmouse, is on the front of the birding guide in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
The City of Windsor has announced its official bird.
The Tufted Titmouse, a songbird often spotted at Ojibway Park, was announced as the city’s bird on Wednesday.
The city teamed up with Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) to kick off birding season in Windsor-Essex at the Ojibway Prairie Complex with two special announcements.The second announcement was TWEPI launched its birding guide.
16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Lakeshore
OPP cruiser (File Image)
Essex County OPP say a 16-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder following a death investigation in Lakeshore.
Members of the Lakeshore Detachment and Essex County OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), began an investigation into a death that occurred in Lakeshore on Wednesday, April 12.
The OPP has now charged a 16-year-old male from Lakeshore with First Degree Murder.
'They can get seriously injured': Boaters warned to steer clear of Gordie Howe Bridge construction
A boater in the Detroit River near the construction site of the Gordie Howe Bridge Project. (Source: Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority)
As construction rolls along and the bridge deck starts to creep across the Detroit River, local authorities are issuing a warning to people trying to fish or get a close up look from the water: Don’t.
With the bridge deck now 20 feet out from the Canadian and American shorelines, the harbourmaster with the Windsor Port Authority says boaters need to be aware of their surroundings and stay away.
“No vessel is permitted underneath,” said Peter Berry, the harbourmaster with the port authority, noting there’s a 150 foot exclusion zone around the shoreline construction to keep both workers and boaters of all types safe.
“The reason being that even a bolt dropped from 165 feet in the air, by the time it hits the water, is a bullet,” said Berry.
As fishing season gets underway, Berry said they’ve already had to push boaters away from construction.
People who don’t obey the exclusion area are subject to a $500 fine.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
G7 diplomats gather in Japan at 'historic turning point'
Top diplomats from Europe and North America were arriving Sunday in this hot spring resort town to discuss the world's most intractable crises, including ways to end Russia's war in Ukraine, confront China's aggression toward Taiwan and lure North Korea back to nuclear disarmament talks.
Shooting at Alabama birthday party leaves 4 dead, multiple injured
Four people have been killed and multiple people injured during a shooting at a birthday party Saturday night in Dadeville, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
COVID-19 patients have significantly higher rates of health care-associated infections: U.S. study
During the pandemic, experts noticed an uptick in health care-associated infections, but according to a new study, this increase was largely due to significantly higher rates of these infections in COVID-19 patients. According to a new U.S. study of more than five million hospitalizations between 2020 and 2022, the answer may not be poorer overall care or overwhelmed hospitals.
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.
Why Celine Dion's voice might sound different on new single
After an emotional video posted on Instagram explaining her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, Celine Dion releases a new song proving to fans the disease will not stand in her way.
Former Indian lawmaker, brother fatally shot live on TV
A former Indian lawmaker convicted of kidnapping and facing murder and assault charges was shot dead along with his brother in a dramatic attack that was caught live on TV in northern India, officials said Sunday.
Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building
A fire swept through an apartment building in an older neighbourhood of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, killing at least 16 people and injuring another nine, authorities said Sunday.
Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push
After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.
Ukraine PM hoping for 'concrete answers' from NATO on membership next steps soon
The prime minister of Ukraine says he would like to see specifics from NATO about the next steps in his country's membership bid before the heads of state and government for member countries gather for a summit in July.
Kitchener
-
Hundreds of e-scooters and e-bikes now available to rent in Waterloo region
As of Saturday, anyone travelling within Waterloo region has access to a new method of transportation.
-
Kitchener woman details journey using Ozempic, as weight loss benefits spark rising interest
A drug originally created for those with Type 2 diabetes is also increasingly becoming a popular way to lose weight.
-
Driver charged after traveling wrong way on Highway 7/8
A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged after police say they received multiple reports of a white sedan travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 7/8.
London
-
Fire tears through Wortley Village cafe, damage estimated at $2 million
A “stubborn fire” ripped through the Black Walnut Cafe in Wortley Village early Sunday causing an estimated $2 million in damage.
-
Ontario proposes lowering minimum age for lifeguards to 15 to ease staff shortages
Ontario is proposing to lower the minimum age for lifeguards to 15, in part to address staff shortages many municipalities experienced last summer.
-
2 children among 5 people seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highbury Ave
Five people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue Saturday.
Barrie
-
Barrie police launch investigation on Edgehill Drive
Little information is known, but Barrie police say there is no known risk to the public.
-
Lecce to make announcement Sunday morning in Etobicoke
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce will be making an announcement Sunday morning in Etobicoke.
-
Collingwood, Ont. animal adoption centre in urgent need of foster homes
The Georgian Triangle Humane Society (GTHS) is at full capacity with its dog kennels and has a rapidly growing waitlist for animals needing shelter.
Northern Ontario
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
-
Ontario proposes lowering minimum age for lifeguards to 15 to ease staff shortages
Ontario is proposing to lower the minimum age for lifeguards to 15, in part to address staff shortages many municipalities experienced last summer.
-
Northern Ont. man charged with drug trafficking, $7K in drugs, cash seized
A 63-year-old northern Ont. man accused of drug dealing has been arrested as police seize $4,500 in suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and opioids.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating after driver fleeing police hits pedestrian
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision in Westboro that sent a pedestrian to hospital.
-
No serious injuries reported after small plane crash near Ottawa airport
Ottawa paramedics say no serious injuries have been reported after a small plane crashed in a field near the Ottawa airport Sunday morning.
-
OC Transpo to conduct review of all bus routes this spring
OC Transpo is set to begin a review of bus routes running across the city of Ottawa this spring, which could lead to route changes in the future.
Toronto
-
Lecce to make announcement Sunday morning in Etobicoke
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce will be making an announcement Sunday morning in Etobicoke.
-
Toronto's summery temperatures set to 'drastically drop' as chance of rain looms
Toronto's summery weather is set to come to an abrupt end with the forecast calling for rain and a 'drastic' temperature drop.
-
Shooting at Toronto apartment building leaves one man dead
A man has died after being shot in the city’s Keelesdale neighbourhood, police say.
Montreal
-
City pauses plan to extend paid parking hours downtown after new stickers spark confusion
The City of Montreal is backtracking a move by the municipal parking agency to extend parking meter hours downtown after new stickers appeared on meters without prior warning. The extension would require drivers to pay the meter until 11 p.m. six nights a week.
-
COVID-19 patients have significantly higher rates of health care-associated infections: U.S. study
During the pandemic, experts noticed an uptick in health care-associated infections, but according to a new study, this increase was largely due to significantly higher rates of these infections in COVID-19 patients. According to a new U.S. study of more than five million hospitalizations between 2020 and 2022, the answer may not be poorer overall care or overwhelmed hospitals.
-
2 back-to-back cases of suspected arson in Montreal's West Island overnight
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating two cases of suspected arson that occurred within hours of each other Sunday morning. The first incident involved a tractor unit business in Dorval in the West Island. The second occurred in the driveway of a home in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia school support staff rally ahead of looming strike
A Saturday rally in Dartmouth was organized by CUPE to show that if the province doesn’t meet their demands, school support staff in Nova Scotia will go on strike.
-
New minsters as P.E.I. Premier Dennis King aims to shore up regional, gender representation
Prince Edward Island will be seeing several new faces in cabinet, with five of Premier Dennis King’s newly elected MLAs taking posts, as well as a number of shuffles of existing members.
-
Universite de Moncton to review name change to remove ties to British officer
Canada's largest French-language university outside of Quebec has launched a process to review the school's connection to a British military figure involved in the deportation of Acadians.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP searching for missing Split Lake man
Thompson RCMP are looking for help in finding a missing man from Split Lake.
-
Jets believe in Hellebuyck to help upset Golden Knights in playoff matchup
WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck doesn't think the Winnipeg Jets feel like underdogs as they head into the first round of the NHL playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
Manitoba Tories discuss election strategy, leadership rules at annual meeting
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservatives laid the groundwork Saturday for their upcoming election campaign. They also looked at potential changes to their leadership selection process that was widely criticized during the last race for the party helm.
Calgary
-
1 dead in Stoney Trail motorcycle crash
A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Stoney Trail.
-
Flames alumni offer support at adapted bike event
It's the time of year a lot of people are getting out for a bike ride, and dozens of kids who wouldn't have had that chance are now getting the opportunity.
-
Saturday afternoon fire in southeast Calgary that burned 2 homes under investigation
Firefighters responded to a house fire in the city's southeast Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier broadens restrictions on reporter questions to include media outlets
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith broadened her new media-question restriction policy Saturday to limit not only questions from reporters but also from media outlets.
-
Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push
After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.
-
Why Celine Dion's voice might sound different on new single
After an emotional video posted on Instagram explaining her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, Celine Dion releases a new song proving to fans the disease will not stand in her way.
Vancouver
-
B.C. nurse admits to diverting narcotics for personal use, faces 4 years of restrictions
A licensed practical nurse in B.C. is facing a minimum of four years of restrictions on their practice after admitting to stealing drugs that were set to be thrown away in order to use them personally.
-
‘Decampment isn’t a solution to anything’: Report looks at toll of eviction on people who use drugs
A new report is providing insight into the impact people who use drugs face after an eviction.
-
‘I think it saves kids lives’: Unique Vancouver high school program forced to move
A unique high school program in Vancouver has been told its students will have to relocate.