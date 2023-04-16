Windsor names official bird, car theft, and a warning to boaters: Top Windsor stories this week

A new gas bar and convenience store opens in Caldwell First Nation, a car theft from an east Windsor parking lot, and Windsor names the city’s official bird.

Here’s a look at the top five stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week:

A new gas bar and variety store has opened in the Caldwell First Nation near Leamington, Ont. on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

With 16 pumps, the Caldwell First Nation Gas Bar is now one of the largest gas stations in Southwestern Ontario.

Since opening April 1, a steady flow of customers have been filling up, taking advantage of a lower fuel price just outside of Leamington.

“Gas I think it's like 10,12 cents higher. It's worth the trip,” said customer Lisa Prieur who drove from Amherstburg.

The new venture not only means more affordable fuel, but it also represents the beginning of economic sustainability for the First Nation community that only just received status in 2020.

Windsor police are seeking the public's assistance to identify this suspect wanted in connection to car theft in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

Windsor police say a person was injured while trying to stop their car from being stolen Monday afternoon as the suspect allegedly dragged the victim while driving off.

Officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Tecumseh Road East around 2 p.m. for a robbery report.

Once on scene, police learned the suspect stole a red, four-door 2009 Saturn Vue that was left idling in a commercial parking lot.

Police say video surveillance shows the suspect getting inside the vehicle and tries to flee the scene. When the owner goes to intervene, police say the suspect struck another vehicle and dragged the victim “a short distance.”

The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The city's official bird, the Tufted Titmouse, is on the front of the birding guide in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The City of Windsor has announced its official bird.

The Tufted Titmouse, a songbird often spotted at Ojibway Park, was announced as the city’s bird on Wednesday.

The city teamed up with Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) to kick off birding season in Windsor-Essex at the Ojibway Prairie Complex with two special announcements.The second announcement was TWEPI launched its birding guide.

OPP cruiser (File Image)

Essex County OPP say a 16-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder following a death investigation in Lakeshore.

Members of the Lakeshore Detachment and Essex County OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), began an investigation into a death that occurred in Lakeshore on Wednesday, April 12.

The OPP has now charged a 16-year-old male from Lakeshore with First Degree Murder.

A boater in the Detroit River near the construction site of the Gordie Howe Bridge Project. (Source: Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority)

As construction rolls along and the bridge deck starts to creep across the Detroit River, local authorities are issuing a warning to people trying to fish or get a close up look from the water: Don’t.

With the bridge deck now 20 feet out from the Canadian and American shorelines, the harbourmaster with the Windsor Port Authority says boaters need to be aware of their surroundings and stay away.

“No vessel is permitted underneath,” said Peter Berry, the harbourmaster with the port authority, noting there’s a 150 foot exclusion zone around the shoreline construction to keep both workers and boaters of all types safe.

“The reason being that even a bolt dropped from 165 feet in the air, by the time it hits the water, is a bullet,” said Berry.

As fishing season gets underway, Berry said they’ve already had to push boaters away from construction.

People who don’t obey the exclusion area are subject to a $500 fine.