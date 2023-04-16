Windsor names official bird, car theft, and a warning to boaters: Top Windsor stories this week

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

G7 diplomats gather in Japan at 'historic turning point'

Top diplomats from Europe and North America were arriving Sunday in this hot spring resort town to discuss the world's most intractable crises, including ways to end Russia's war in Ukraine, confront China's aggression toward Taiwan and lure North Korea back to nuclear disarmament talks.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, center, and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly look at students playing music at a welcoming event for G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Karuizawa, Japan, on April 16, 2023. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP)

Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push

After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver