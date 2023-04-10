Caldwell First Nation celebrates opening of new gas bar and convenience store

With 16 pumps, the Caldwell First Nation Gas Bar is now one of the largest gas stations in Southwestern Ontario.

Since opening April 1, a steady flow of customers have been filling up, taking advantage of a lower fuel price just outside of Leamington.

“Gas I think it's like 10,12 cents higher. It's worth the trip,” said customer Lisa.

The new venture not only means more affordable fuel, but it also represents the beginning of economic sustainability for the First Nation community that only just received status in 2020.

A new gas bar and variety store has opened in the Caldwell First Nation near Leamington, Ont. on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

“We view this as economic reconciliation. As you know Caldwell First Nation was forced from their lands, which is Point Pelee and Pelee Island traditionally,” said Chief Mary Duckworth.

She says the journey, from being landless and unrecognized 10 years ago, to now planning future housing developments and other community ventures is rewarding.

And the variety store and gas station is just the beginning of greater things to come.

“This is a business so it runs like a business of course, there's no free gas here,” Duckworth said. “And it's not cheap gas. It's real gas. The only difference is it sold on a First Nation and the taxation is different.”

The official grand opening will take place on County Road 20, just east of Point Pelee Saturday morning.