Man arrested after kicking open door during home break-in

Windsor police say they have arrested a suspect who kicked open the front door during a home break-and-enter.

Officers located and arrested a 36-year-old male in the 200 block of Dougall Avenue on Saturday.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Sept. 19, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a home located in the 1900 block of Huron Church Road. Officers learned that a male suspect had forcefully entered the property by kicking open the home’s front door.

Once inside, the suspect was confronted by the homeowner and quickly fled the scene.

No physical injuries were reported.

The suspect has been charged with break-and-enter with intent.

Anyone with information can call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.