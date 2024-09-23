WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Possible petroleum well found during Wheatley clean up

    The Wheatley explosion project team has found what they believe is a wooden-cased petroleum well on the site of 17 Talbot St. east underneath the cement floor. (Source: Municipality of Chatham-Kent) The Wheatley explosion project team has found what they believe is a wooden-cased petroleum well on the site of 17 Talbot St. east underneath the cement floor. (Source: Municipality of Chatham-Kent)
    

    As the cleanup continues from the Wheatley explosion in 2021, the project team says it has found what it believes is a wooden-cased petroleum well.

    It was found at 17 Talbot St. east underneath a cement floor.

    According to officials, no hydrogen sulfide gas has been detected but small amounts of methane have been.

    The immediate next step will be to install a conductor pipe over the well and bring it back to the surface.

    Next steps are being considered, and a venting hood will be placed over the well.

    Chatham-Kent fire and EMS remain on site at all times to ensure the safety of the site and surrounding community.

