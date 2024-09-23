Possible petroleum well found during Wheatley clean up
As the cleanup continues from the Wheatley explosion in 2021, the project team says it has found what it believes is a wooden-cased petroleum well.
It was found at 17 Talbot St. east underneath a cement floor.
According to officials, no hydrogen sulfide gas has been detected but small amounts of methane have been.
The immediate next step will be to install a conductor pipe over the well and bring it back to the surface.
Next steps are being considered, and a venting hood will be placed over the well.
Chatham-Kent fire and EMS remain on site at all times to ensure the safety of the site and surrounding community.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Man accused in apparent assassination left note indicating he intended to kill Trump
The man accused in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump at a golf course in Florida left behind a note saying that he intended to kill the former president and maintained in his car a handwritten list of dates and venues where Trump was to appear, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday.
Missing six-year-old boy in Manitoba found dead: RCMP
A six-year-old boy from northeastern Manitoba who had been missing since last Wednesday has been found dead.
OceanGate co-founder says Titan built from scratch because no one else could meet needs
The co-founder of the company that owned the experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreckage of the Titanic said Monday the company zeroed in on the use of carbon fibre for the doomed vessel because the company wanted a lightweight, less costly submersible that did not need to be tethered to an expensive mother ship.
Toronto police release video of woman who allegedly stole taxi downtown
Toronto police have released video footage of a suspect who allegedly stole a taxi in the city’s downtown core over the weekend.
Controversial law designed to free up hospital beds to be tested in Ontario court
A new charter challenge set to get underway on Monday will test the constitutionality of a controversial Ontario law that allows hospitals to place discharged patients into long-term care homes not of their choosing or face a $400-per-day charge if they refuse.
A rare polar bear showed up on the shores of Iceland. Police shot it
A rare polar bear that was spotted outside a cottage in a remote village in Iceland was shot by police after being considered a threat, authorities said Friday.
DEVELOPING Lebanon sees deadliest day of conflict since 2006 as officials say Israeli strikes kill 182
Israeli strikes on Monday killed more than 180 Lebanese in the deadliest barrage since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war as the Israeli military warned residents in southern and eastern Lebanon to evacuate their homes ahead of a widening air campaign against Hezbollah.
Trump says, if he loses, 2024 run will be his last
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said on Sunday that he doesn't 'think' he'd run again for president in 2028 if he falls short in his bid to return to the White House in 2024.
Here are the eight new emojis coming to smartphones
Finally, an emoji to represent us all is coming soon: An exhausted face with bags under its eyes.
Shopping Trends
Kitchener
-
Suspected funnel cloud spotted over Brantford, Ont.
Brantford, Ont. residents were met with an unexpected sight on Saturday evening as a suspected funnel cloud appeared in the skies above the city.
-
3 teens arrested following alleged armed robbery in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police were called to a business located near Ottawa Street South and Fischer Hallman Road at around 4 p.m. Sunday.
-
Man arrested after stabbing incident in Waterloo
Police were called to a business in the area of University Avenue East and Weber Street North at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man attempting to stab another man.
London
-
Arrests made in London suspicious death investigation
Two people have been arrested following a suspicious death investigation in London. As previously reported, it was around 6 p.m. on Friday when first responders were called to Kathleen avenue for a "check welfare investigation."
-
Motorcyclist involved in fatal south London collision identified
The identity of a motorcyclist has been revealed by loved ones on social media following Friday’s fatal south end collision in London. The London Police Service has not released anything regarding the driver’s identity.
-
‘Two shifts, full-time by January’: CAMI employees ratify new contract
Wage increases, new paid holidays and a big signing bonus are part of the new contract for CAMI employees in Ingersoll, Ont.
Barrie
-
Illegal dumping, waste of taxpayers money: OPP
Illegal dumping has become an issue in the small township south of Shelburne.
-
Police throw the book at a pair in Muskoka Lakes District
Two people were arrested on alleged trafficking and gun-related charges.
-
Man arrested after falsely reporting vehicle was stolen
One man is in police custody after fabricating a story to police and reporting his vehicle was stolen.
Northern Ontario
-
Two men stabbed during group altercation in downtown Sudbury, police say
Sudbury police are investigating after two men required medical attention for stab wounds following an altercation with a group in the downtown area.
-
Boy abducted from California in 1951 at age 6 found alive on East Coast more than 70 years later
Luis Armando Albino was six years old in 1951 when he was abducted while playing at an Oakland, Calif., park. Now, more than seven decades later, Albino has been found thanks to help from an online ancestry test, old photos and newspaper clippings.
-
Sudbury victim in deadly southern Ont. crash identified as a mother of 5
A 31-year-old woman, Tiffany Barrer of Greater Sudbury, has been identified as the victim in a five-vehicle crash near Port Dover, Ont.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Indigenous Tourism Ontario says they had a banner summer
This week marks the first full week of winter and with that, a sad ending to being summer tourists. Officials with Indigenous Tourism Ontario however say it was a banner summer for operators in the province.
-
Mint unveils single mine gold coin sourced in northern Ont.
The Royal Canadian Mint has introduced its latest Gold Maple Leaf bullion coin – made entirely from gold sourced from a single mine in northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man fined for hunting bull moose without a licence after trying to cover it up
A northern Ontario man is facing a $12,000 fine after illegally shooting a moose near the Batchawan River.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Man injured in Vanier Shooting
Ottawa Police are investigating a Sunday late night shooting which sent one person to hospital.
-
DEVELOPING
-
Canada Army Run takes Place in Ottawa Sunday
Thousands participated in the 17th annual Canada Army Run Sunday in the capital's downtown.
Toronto
-
-
Up to 25 mm of rain expected in Toronto on Monday after dry September
Some wet weather is in the forecast this week for Toronto after an extended bout of dry conditions in the city.
-
Suspect charged after women applying for jobs sexually assaulted: Toronto police
Toronto police say a Woodbridge man is facing charges after two women applying for a job were allegedly sexually assaulted.
Montreal
-
'No restrictions' for English patients in Quebec health institutions
There are 'no restrictions' on the right to receive health services in Quebec for English speakers, according to a new clarification document issued by the Quebec Health Ministry on Monday.
-
Northvolt to lay off 1,600 staff in Sweden, maintains commitment to Quebec plant
Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt will lay off 1,600 employees in Sweden, a fifth of its workforce, as it seeks to 'concentrate all energy and investment on (its) core business' amid financial difficulties.
-
City of Montreal, insurers question future of basement apartments after floods
Pasquale Monaco says he’s debating whether to keep renting out the two-bedroom basement apartment of the Montreal building he owns after it was flooded — again — in August, when the remnants of tropical storm Debby sent four feet of water rushing into the space.
Winnipeg
-
-
Bomb robot dispatched after suspicious item found: WPS
Winnipeg police called in the bomb unit Saturday night after a suspicious item was found in a Centennial neighbourhood back lane.
-
From daddy-o to rizz; A look back at slang through the ages
While slang may come and go, experts say the phenomenon behind them, which constantly churns out brand-new bon mots, is as old as language itself.
Edmonton
-
Drunk driving suspected in Anthony Henday Drive crash
Charges are pending against a driver who was headed the wrong way before a crash on Anthony Henday Drive early Monday morning, police say.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Autumn's here and the heat's coming
Summer's over, but we're not done with heat just yet.
-
Caught on camera: Edmonton police officers injure man, assault charges laid
An Edmonton man says he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was injured by members of the Edmonton Police Service last year.
Calgary
-
Police seize pen gun, drugs in Redcliff bust
A Medicine Hat man faces charges after police say they found him in possession of drugs and a .22-calibre pen gun.
-
Premier Danielle Smith to attend energy summit in Banff
Premier Danielle Smith on Monday is expected to make an address at the Future of Energy Summit in Banff, a meeting of energy industry leaders from around the world.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Daytime highs to hit the 30s in southern Alberta by the middle of the week
A strong ridge of high pressure will elevate temperatures 10 to 14 degrees above seasonal by the middle of the week.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan's Parents' Bill of Rights back in court today, here's a timeline of events
More than a year after the Government of Saskatchewan introduced the pronoun policy, the constitutionality of it continues to be questioned.
-
-
Sask. teen dies after ATV strikes ditch
A 14-year-old girl from Flying Dust First Nation was killed after a high-speed ATV struck a ditch near Meadow Lake.
Vancouver
-
6-year-old B.C. girl who was missing for 3 days found safe, RCMP say
A six-year-old girl who was reported missing in northern B.C. last week has been found safe, police said Sunday evening.
-
One man dead, another injured after gang-related shooting in Langley: IHIT
One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Langley Saturday evening that homicide investigators say is gang-related.
-
B.C. Interior emergency room closed for 25 hours
Anyone needing emergency care in a city in B.C.’s southern Interior will need to seek help elsewhere until Monday, as the latest ER closure in the region has shuttered the department’s doors for 25 hours.
Vancouver Island
-
New seats redrew B.C. legislature's floor plan. They bring political calculations too
Work crews have been busy in the British Columbia legislature over the summer, prying apart desks in the historic chamber and piling them up in hallways as they tried to work out how to fit in six more seats.
-
Day 2 of B.C. election campaign sees Conservatives and NDP focus on Metro Vancouver
The two top contenders in British Columbia's provincial election dove deep into the various issues plaguing the Metro Vancouver area on Sunday, in some cases hearing directly from those most affected.
-
Victoria resident plans to buy plants and plane tickets after $1M lottery win
A Victoria woman is now $1 million richer after winning a Maxmillions prize on a recent Lotto Max Draw.
Atlantic
-
First full week of New Brunswick election campaign gets underway
The first full week of the New Brunswick election campaign is kicking off today with announcements about housing and affordability planned from the two opposition parties.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by truck in Glace Bay, N.S.
A woman is dead and a man is injured after they were hit by a truck in Glace Bay, N.S., Saturday night.
-
Barn fire in Lower Coverdale, N.B., under investigation
A fire at a barn in Lower Coverdale, N.B., early Sunday morning is under investigation.
N.L.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.