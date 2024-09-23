Illegal firearms and stolen motorcycles seized by police

Windsor police arrested two suspects after seizing numerous illegal firearms and recovered three stolen motorcycles.

The Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) obtained a search warrant for an Ottawa Street residence suspected of housing illegal firearms.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, with assistance from the Emergency Services Unit (ESU), officers went to the residence to execute the warrant.

Officers took the two occupants, a 50-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, into custody without incident.

Following the arrests, DIGS officers searched the home with help from K9 Officer Rolex.

Police say the search found the following property:

Smith & Wesson .40 calibre handgun (with defaced serial number)

Cooey 12 gauge shotgun (sawed off)

Savage Model 10 .308 calibre rifle (broken in half)

Various calibres of pistol and rifle ammunition

6 replica firearms (3 pistols and 3 rifles)

3 stolen motorcycles

The 50-year-old man has been charged with:

Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm (x 2)

Altering a serial number on a firearm

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (x 3)

Failure to comply with a release order

Breach of a probation order

Breach of a weapons prohibition order (x 9)

The 40-year-old man has been charged with:

Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm (x 2)

Altering a serial number on a firearm

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (x 3)

Failure to comply with a release order

Breach of a weapons prohibition order (x 9)

He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for mischief under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.