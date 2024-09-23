WINDSOR
    • Illegal firearms and stolen motorcycles seized by police

    Windsor police arrested two suspects after seizing numerous illegal firearms. (Source: WPS) Windsor police arrested two suspects after seizing numerous illegal firearms. (Source: WPS)
    Windsor police arrested two suspects after seizing numerous illegal firearms and recovered three stolen motorcycles.

    The Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) obtained a search warrant for an Ottawa Street residence suspected of housing illegal firearms.

    Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, with assistance from the Emergency Services Unit (ESU), officers went to the residence to execute the warrant.

    Officers took the two occupants, a 50-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, into custody without incident.

    Following the arrests, DIGS officers searched the home with help from K9 Officer Rolex.

    Police say the search found the following property:

    • Smith & Wesson .40 calibre handgun (with defaced serial number)
    • Cooey 12 gauge shotgun (sawed off)
    • Savage Model 10 .308 calibre rifle (broken in half)
    • Various calibres of pistol and rifle ammunition
    • 6 replica firearms (3 pistols and 3 rifles)
    • 3 stolen motorcycles

    The 50-year-old man has been charged with:

    • Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm (x 2)
    • Altering a serial number on a firearm
    • Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (x 3)
    • Failure to comply with a release order
    • Breach of a probation order
    • Breach of a weapons prohibition order (x 9)

    The 40-year-old man has been charged with:

    • Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm (x 2)
    • Altering a serial number on a firearm
    • Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (x 3)
    • Failure to comply with a release order
    • Breach of a weapons prohibition order (x 9)

    He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for mischief under $5,000.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

