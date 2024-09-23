Two house fires deemed arson, damage estimated over $1M

Windsor police say they are investigating two residential fires that were deliberately set on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Pelissier Street following a report of a house fire shortly after 4 a.m. An initial investigation determined that the blaze started at the rear of the residence before spreading through the home and causing minor damage to neighbouring properties.

Police say there was also a fire at the same vacant house last month.

About 30 minutes later, police responded to a report of a fire at a residence in the 200 block of Cowan Court in Amherstburg. Officers arrived at the scene and found the structure completely engulfed in flames. The damage to the property is estimated at $1.6 million.

No physical injuries were reported in either incident.

The arson unit has launched investigations into both incidents, after determining that the fires were set intentionally.

Investigators urge residents in the immediate areas of both incidents to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.