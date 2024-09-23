One suspect arrested, one sought after shots fired during altercation

Windsor police have arrested one suspect and is looking for another after shots were fired during an altercation downtown.

On Sep 19, 2024, officers received reports of a shooting that occurred the previous evening. Through investigation, officers learned that two armed suspects engaged in a verbal altercation with another person in the area of Glengarry Avevue and Assumption Street.

Police say the interaction escalated when one of the suspects discharged a firearm directly at the victim’s vehicle, striking it in the door.

The victim did not sustain any injuries in relation to this incident.

On Sept. 22, officers arrested a 33-year-old man at a residence in the 700 block of Assumption Street. The vehicle operated by this suspect has been seized.

He has been charged with:

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Possession of an unauthorized firearm

Possession of a restricted/prohibited weapon

Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

The second suspect is described as a black male, approximately 30 years of age, 5’11” tall, with a slender build and a full beard.

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.