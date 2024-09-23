Robert Gordon to retire as University of Windsor president

University of Windsor president Robert Gordon is retiring at the end of the academic year.

Gordon spent over five years in the role. The Board of Governors was informed of his decision recently to facilitate leadership transition planning, including the initiation of a presidential search process.

“Serving the University of Windsor community as president and vice-chancellor has been the greatest honour of my academic and administrative career,” said Gordon. “I’m extremely proud of our growth as an institution of higher learning during a period of unprecedented challenges.”

Gordon joined the University of Windsor in 2019 as its seventh president and vice-chancellor. He previously served as Provost and Vice-President Academic as well as Vice-President Research at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Throughout his various leadership roles, Gordon has published more than 180 refereed journal articles and supervised more than 60 graduate students and post-doctoral fellows.

He was unanimously reappointed for a second term as president and vice-chancellor earlier this year. He explained his intention to end his term early in a news release issued on Monday.

“After thoughtful reflection and many important conversations, I have decided to retire after this academic year. I do plan on remaining actively involved in the University of Windsor’s administration and community during the next several months with a focus on moving forward a number of key priorities,”said Gordon.

In July, an email was sent to the university community stating that Gordon would be on medical leave for about one month.

“Dr. Gordon has been an exceptional President,” said chair of the University of Windsor’s Board of Governors, Helga Reidel. “The University of Windsor and surrounding communities have benefited immensely from his strategic vision despite unprecedented challenges, change, and uncertainty.”

The search for the University of Windsor’s next president and vice-chancellor will begin in the near future and will be led by a committee of representatives from the Board of Governors and senate, supported by the university secretariat.