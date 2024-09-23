WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Firefighters respond to fire on Goyeau Ave

    Firefighters at working fire in the 1500 Block of Goyeau in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor) Firefighters at working fire in the 1500 Block of Goyeau in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor firefighters are on scene of a fire on Goyeau Street.

    Officials say the upgraded working fire is in the 1500 Block of Goyeau.

    The public is asked to stay clear of the area.

