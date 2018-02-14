

CTV Windsor





Windsor has moved higher on a list the city probably doesn’t want to be on: thie city is considered the sixth “rattiest” city in Ontario by Orkin pest control.

Number one on that list is Toronto, followed by Ottawa, Mississauga, Scarborough and Hamilton.

The pest control company ranks the cities based on the number of rodent (rat and mice) treatments the company performed from Jan. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2017. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Orkin says as winter settles in, homeowners need to take precautions to keep rodents outside.

Here are some rodent prevention tips listed by Orkin:

· Close the gap: Seal any cracks or holes in your foundation with weather-resistant sealant. Install weather stripping around windows and doors, as well as door sweeps.

· Trim the trees: Landscaping can be a big-rodent attractant. Keep shrubbery cut back at least one meter from the exterior walls of your home to eliminate any hiding spots for rodents.

· Cut off the water: Eliminate any moisture sources, necessary for pests’ survival, such as clogged gutters or water gathering in trash or recycling bins.