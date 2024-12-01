WINDSOR
Windsor

Former WWE star to appear in Leamington for NCG Wrestling's final show of 2024

A battle between former WWE star Chris Masters and current AEW wrestler Thomas Billington is the advertised main event for NCG Legacy on Dec. 7, 2024. (Source: Noble Champions Group) A battle between former WWE star Chris Masters and current AEW wrestler Thomas Billington is the advertised main event for NCG Legacy on Dec. 7, 2024. (Source: Noble Champions Group)
Share

For the final time in 2024, Leamington, Ont. will play host to a live professional wrestling event.

The Noble Champions Group (NCG) is set to present NCG Legacy on Dec. 7 at the Leamington Portuguese Community Club.

This marks the promotion’s sixth event since its debut on June 1, 2024. All but one of its shows have taken place in Leamington.

The main event features a matchup between former WWE superstar “The Masterpiece” Chris Masters and current All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star “The Dynamite Kid” Thomas Billington.

Windsor city councillor Kieran McKenzie will step into the ring as part of an ongoing storyline involving NCG General Manager and Windsor wrestling legend “Irish” Bobby Clancy.

Tickets for NCG Legacy are available online.

Bell time is at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

The best tips to prepare your car for the winter

Slippery or snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and bitter cold are all conditions that can make driving difficult and even dangerous during cold weather months. CAA spoke with CTV Morning Live this week on some of the best ways you can winterize your car.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Sault Ste. Marie

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News