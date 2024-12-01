Former WWE star to appear in Leamington for NCG Wrestling's final show of 2024

For the final time in 2024, Leamington, Ont. will play host to a live professional wrestling event.

The Noble Champions Group (NCG) is set to present NCG Legacy on Dec. 7 at the Leamington Portuguese Community Club.

This marks the promotion’s sixth event since its debut on June 1, 2024. All but one of its shows have taken place in Leamington.

The main event features a matchup between former WWE superstar “The Masterpiece” Chris Masters and current All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star “The Dynamite Kid” Thomas Billington.

Windsor city councillor Kieran McKenzie will step into the ring as part of an ongoing storyline involving NCG General Manager and Windsor wrestling legend “Irish” Bobby Clancy.

Tickets for NCG Legacy are available online.

Bell time is at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7.