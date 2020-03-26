WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are conducting an active investigation on Mercer Avenue.

Officers were called to 840 Mercer Ave. near Elliott on Thursday morning.

Police on scene said over the loud speaker they have the home surrounded and are telling the person inside to come out.

“Anyone inside 840 Mercer, we know you’re hiding in there. We aren’t going anywhere,” police said over the speaker.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

More coming.