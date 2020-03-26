Police surround house in 'active investigation' on Mercer Ave
Published Thursday, March 26, 2020 11:56AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, March 26, 2020 12:03PM EDT
Officers were at 840 Mercer near Elliott in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are conducting an active investigation on Mercer Avenue.
Officers were called to 840 Mercer Ave. near Elliott on Thursday morning.
Police on scene said over the loud speaker they have the home surrounded and are telling the person inside to come out.
“Anyone inside 840 Mercer, we know you’re hiding in there. We aren’t going anywhere,” police said over the speaker.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
More coming.