Skating on Lanspeary Lions Rink begins today

The Lanspeary Lions Rink is officially open for the season – just in time for winter.

Winsdsor’s Recreation Department opens the rink for outdoor skating today (weather permitting) for rentals and free public skating.

The rink will be open for skating every week, from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Public skating is offered for free Monday to Friday from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m., and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Although it will be closed for Christmas, and New Years Day, the rink will also be open for extended hours from December 26 to January 5.