A Windsor man will stand trial for murder in the shooting death of his friend.

William Green, 55, is now charged with second degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Michael Holmberg.

Back on March 18, 2017, Holmberg was shot inside an apartment on Elsmere Avenue.

In provincial court on Tuesday, Justice Micheline Rawlins ruled Green must stand trial for second degree murder instead of manslaughter.

There is a publication ban however on reporting her reasons for it.

Green's case will now go to Superior Court for a trial date assignment on Sept. 7.