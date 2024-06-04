Windsor man hosting video podcast for families of children aging out of youth disability services

A Windsor man has teamed up with the John McGivney Children's Centre to launch a video podcast aimed at helping families of children with disabilities navigate the difficult transition from child-focused to adult-oriented disability services.

Kevin McShan, a disability advocate who has cerebral palsy, is the host of the ‘Speak Up’ video podcast. Its first episode was published in April 2024 on the John McGivney Children's Centre (JMCC) website and YouTube channel.

"The podcast was created as a navigational system to help parents and families answer common questions when raising a child with a disability," said McShan.

The videos cover topics such as applying for disability tax credits, how to enter the workforce, and navigating college life.

While facilities like the JMCC can be vital for parents of children with disabilities, McShan said those same parents also want to know where they can access similar services once their children turn 18 and age out.

"We wanted to start this podcast...to give parents a more societal perspective in terms of what to expect as their children begin their adult lives," McShan added.

A screenshot of Speak Up YouTube channel. (Source: YouTube)

Wendy Tavares, JMCC program manager, said many families of children with disabilities struggling to find all the information they need.

"It's never all in one space. I think as service providers, we do our best to put books together or put information on our website, but then it becomes quickly outdated," she said. "As they age out of pediatric services, there isn't an adult John McGivney Centre somewhere where youth can go to continue to get that help and support and navigate this next step in their life."

According to McShan, many parents of children with disabilities start to realize they share a lot of the same questions about transitioning from child-based to adult-based services.

He hopes the Speak Up video podcast can serve as an informative tool for families — whenever and wherever they need it — to ensure those questions are quickly answered.

"It's another way to continue the conversation surrounding inclusion," said McShan.