Barricaded Essex County resident taken into custody

A 39-year-old Essex County resident who was barricaded in a home was taken into custody in McGregor.

Members of the Essex detachment, West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team members, crisis negotiators, canine, and paramedics are currently on scene Monday morning.

The Essex detachment received a report of a barricaded person at a Parkside Drive address at 1:18 a.m.

Officers contained the area and closed Parkside Drive at Maple Drive.

Around 9:40 a.m., OPP posted to social media that the individual was taken into custody.

Police say there is no threat to public safety and updates will be provided when new information becomes available.