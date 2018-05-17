

CTV Windsor





A 20-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after police investigated a firearms complaint.

Officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of McKay Avenue for a report of a disturbance on May 16 at 9:45 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a group of six to seven males attended a residence and an argument ensued.

During the dispute the glass portion to a front residence door was broken.

A witness reported seeing a man remove a handgun from a black Mercedes and briefly waive the firearm. But there were no reports of gunfire.

When police were called to the scene the involved individuals fled.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch determined that the original dispute was domestic-related.

Patrol officers located and arrested one person in relation to the domestic portion of the investigation.

The Windsor man was arrested and is facing charges of two counts of uttering threats to cause death and four counts of breach of probation.

The identity of the charged man is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

A firearm has not been recovered.

The Major Crimes Branch continues to investigate the matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.