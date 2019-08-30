

Essex County OPP are asking for help after two girls were allegedly approached by a suspicious man in Tecumseh.

Police say two young girls were walking on Dillon Drive east of Lesperance Road when they were approached by a man in a vehicle on Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

The man asked for directions to the Tecumseh Corn Festival and then drove away.

The man circled around two more times, stopping and again speaking with the girls.

On the third occasion, the man allegedly propositioned the girls in a sexual manner. The girls ran off and the suspect again drove away.

The suspect vehicle is described as a late model Jeep Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), black in colour with no distinguishing features.

The suspect is described as a white male, bald, approximately 40 years of age, with salt and pepper facial hair.

The OPP is asking anyone who may have observed the interaction between the suspect and these young girls or have any information regarding his identity or the vehicle driven, to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.