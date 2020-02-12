Three Windsor-Essex manufacturers can scale up operations and create 42 skilled jobs with a $7-million boost from the federal government.

The funding is going to Laval Tool & Mould Ltd. , Precision Stamping Group and SPM Automation Canada Inc.

The three companies collectively have 160 employees and nearly 75 years in business in Windsor-Essex.

“These funds will allow us to stay at the forefront of the ever-changing challenge of global tooling and composites,” says Jon Azzopardi, president of Laval Tool. “Investments in advanced technology today ensure all of us a better tomorrow.”

Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages Mélanie Joly made the announcement at Laval Tool in Maidstone.

“These three companies are examples of businesses that are expanding their presence in new markets, leveraging innovation and driving the economy in Windsor-Essex,” says Joly.

She says these projects will generate more than $25.6 million in total investment for the region, significantly boost local supply chain spending, and create over 40 skilled jobs in Windsor-Essex.