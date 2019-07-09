Windsor man arrested in attempted murder investigation
Windsor police released this photo of Dana Reardon in August, 2013. (Handout / Windsor police)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 9:24AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 9, 2019 9:37AM EDT
Windsor police have located and arrested a 46-year-old Windsor man after a woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening stab wounds.
Dana Reardon is charged with attempted murder and robbery.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Lincoln Road for a report of a stabbing on July 3 at 12:30 p.m.
On July 5, police released the suspects identity, but he was still outstanding.
Officers found and arrested Reardon in Windsor on July 8 without incident.
The case remains under active investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.
Reardon is the same man who was arrested in London in August 2013 in connection with a Windsor bank robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.