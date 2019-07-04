

Windsor police have released more information about the suspect and the victim in a stabbing.

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital with critical injuries after officers discovered her in the 800 block of Lincoln Road around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Witnesses allege the suspect was a man, and police say he remains at large.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5 foot 6, about 120 to 130 pounds with a slender build.

He has short brown hair, with hazel eyes.

The suspect was possibly wearing an orange safety vest and large headphones at the time of the incident.

Police say the suspected weapon, a knife, remains outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com