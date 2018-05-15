

CTV Windsor





A new $50-million condo development could soon be coming to the outskirts of Windsor.

The city’s planning committee unanimously recommends amending the existing zoning to allow construction of the six-storey, 261 unit condo development.

It’s called the "Walker Gate Community Development" and it would be located at the corner of Walker Rd. and Ducharme St.

"I hope it would be a very good project,” says project developer Abdul Habib of Maple Grove Homes. “It's good for the city of Windsor and employees, work provided for them for at least three years and it's a good investment to the city of Windsor."

The plan calls for three buildings, one with mixed-use commercial on the main floor and residential above it in addition to two residential buildings. The site will also have parking, both above and below ground.

But not all existing neighbours are pleased, saying the project will create traffic and block views from the nearby subdivision.

"I think the city council doesn't care much about the people,” says Carmin Serbinescu, who lives on Rockport St. “They only care about the money. That's my opinion. It's not fair for us to live like that."

Council will vote on the committee's recommendation at a future meeting.