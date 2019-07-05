

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have identified a suspect wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing on Lincoln Road.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Lincoln Road for a report of a stabbing on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

A woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, a man known to the victim has been identified as a suspect and remains outstanding.

Dana Reardon, 46, from Windsor, is wanted for attempted murder and robbery.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5 foot 6, weighting 120 to 130 pounds with a slender build, short brown hair, with hazel eyes. The suspect was possibly wearing an orange safety vest and large headphones at the time of the incident.

Reardon is the same man who was arrested in London in August 2013 in connection with a Windsor bank robbery.

According to provincial court documents, Reardon was found guilty to robbery with violence and was sentenced on Nov. 22, 2013 to 37 months in a federal penitentiary.

Reardon was also banned from owning a weapon for life.

Officers in the Major Crimes Branch continue to actively investigate this week’s stabbing.

Police say the suspected weapon, a knife, remains outstanding.

A reminder to never approach a suspect, call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.