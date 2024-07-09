WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor Hudson’s Bay store temporarily closed

    Hudson's Bay store in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) Hudson's Bay store in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    The Hudson’s Bay store at Devonshire Mall in Windsor is temporarily closed.

    Security barricades are in place and signs posted on the exterior windows say the reason is “due to system issues.”

    Tiffany Bourre tells CTV News the store is undergoing maintenance on the HVAC (heating, ventilation & air conditioning) system.

    “The comfort and wellbeing of our customers and associates is always our top priority,” Bourre wrote in a statement. “We are working as quickly as possible to re-open.”

    Unifor Local 240 President Jodi Nesbitt tells CTV News the store has been closed since June 17, at the height of a heat wave.

    She says the store was uncomfortable for both staff to work and customers to shop.

    Nesbitt said however full time staff members returned to work Tuesday and they are working towards reopening, but when is not clear.

    According to Nesbitt, the union represents 60 workers at the Windsor location, they hope to find out Wednesday when the store might reopen.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ukraine will stop Putin, Biden tells NATO in forceful speech

    Joe Biden forcefully defended the foreign policy achievements of his presidency as he welcomed NATO member states to a Washington summit on Tuesday that is being closely watched by allies at home and abroad for proof the embattled U.S. president can still lead.

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News