Windsor Hudson’s Bay store temporarily closed

The Hudson’s Bay store at Devonshire Mall in Windsor is temporarily closed.

Security barricades are in place and signs posted on the exterior windows say the reason is “due to system issues.”

Tiffany Bourre tells CTV News the store is undergoing maintenance on the HVAC (heating, ventilation & air conditioning) system.

“The comfort and wellbeing of our customers and associates is always our top priority,” Bourre wrote in a statement. “We are working as quickly as possible to re-open.”

Unifor Local 240 President Jodi Nesbitt tells CTV News the store has been closed since June 17, at the height of a heat wave.

She says the store was uncomfortable for both staff to work and customers to shop.

Nesbitt said however full time staff members returned to work Tuesday and they are working towards reopening, but when is not clear.

According to Nesbitt, the union represents 60 workers at the Windsor location, they hope to find out Wednesday when the store might reopen.