Windsor Fire earns Chief Challenge Trophy in Run with Responders event

Windsor Fire has walked away being crowned the winner of the Chief Challenge Trophy at this year’s Run with Responders charity event in Windsor.

Area first responders participated alongside community members in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex County and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ontario.

The event featured the five-kilometre run or walk, a kids’ one kilometre and a kids’ dash along the Windsor Riverfront Trail.

Windsor Police thanked the 372 runners who participated and those who helped run the event.

Runners cross the finish line at the Run with Responders event in Windsor, Ont. on July 28, 2024. (Source: LaSalle Police/X)