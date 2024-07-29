WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor Fire earns Chief Challenge Trophy in Run with Responders event

    Windsor Fire poses with the Chief Challenge Trophy in Windsor, Ont. on July 28, 2024. (Source: Windsor Police/X Windsor Fire poses with the Chief Challenge Trophy in Windsor, Ont. on July 28, 2024. (Source: Windsor Police/X
    Share

    Windsor Fire has walked away being crowned the winner of the Chief Challenge Trophy at this year’s Run with Responders charity event in Windsor.

    Area first responders participated alongside community members in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex County and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ontario.

    The event featured the five-kilometre run or walk, a kids’ one kilometre and a kids’ dash along the Windsor Riverfront Trail.

    Windsor Police thanked the 372 runners who participated and those who helped run the event.

    Runners cross the finish line at the Run with Responders event in Windsor, Ont. on July 28, 2024. (Source: LaSalle Police/X)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News