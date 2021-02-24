WINDSOR, ONT. -- Residents of Windsor and Essex County are encouraged to sign up for the virtual town hall meetings to help shape the area’s first regional Community Safety and Well Being (CSWB) plan.

The virtual meetings are being held across the region over the next three weeks.

Organizers say they will gather input on residents’ priorities and concerns across a number of topics, including financial security, mental and physical health, education, crime, housing, and other factors that impact their community’s safety and well-being.

Meetings will take place over Zoom on the following dates:

Town of Amherstburg -Thursday, February 25, 2021 - 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Town of Tecumseh - Saturday, February 27, 2021 - 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Town of LaSalle - Tuesday, March 2, 2021 - 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Municipality of Lakeshore - Thursday March 4, 2021 - 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

City of Windsor Consultation 2 - Saturday March 6, 2021 - 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Town of Essex - Monday, March 8, 2021 - 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Town of Kingsville - Wednesday March 10, 2021 - 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Municipality of Leamington - Thursday, March 11, 2021 - 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Residents can register for their local virtual public meetings at Eventbrite.

There is also a public survey open for members of the public to provide their input. Residents are invited to visit the project’s website and take the survey in English, French, Spanish or Arabic, open until Monday, March 15.