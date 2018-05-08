Windsor-Essex residents raise $77K for MS
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 9:48AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 8, 2018 10:42AM EDT
The MS Society says $77,920 was raised in Windsor-Essex thanks to the Mandarin MS Walk.
Participants laced up on Sunday for events across Ontario.
The walk raised much-needed funds for research into the cause, treatment and cure of multiple sclerosis, and services for those affected by MS in their communities.
The walk in Chatham-Kent raised $24,819
Across Ontario, residents raised over $2,594,382.