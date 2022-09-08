Windsor-Essex reacts to passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Windsor-Essex residents and leaders are sharing their thoughts and condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch and Canada's head of state, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens issued a statement, saying he’s “deeply saddened” to learn about her death.

My deepest condolences to the @RoyalFamily on the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was an incredible leader who made an enormous difference in the world. Together, we will honour her life and legacy. https://t.co/QJsdlLcbCC — Drew Dilkens (@drewdilkens) September 8, 2022

“Today, the world lost a leader with quiet influence and immeasurable grace. A family also lost their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. For many, The Queen was a fixture throughout our entire lives. Her lifetime of service will be honoured and treasured, recognized and debated in the coming days and weeks. The Queen participated in, and lived through such significant moments in our shared history and her contributions cannot be overstated,” said the statement.

The City of Windsor is expected to share details regarding public memorial and commemoration events as plans are confirmed, in the days ahead.

More details coming.