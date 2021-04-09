WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex elementary students will be asked if they passed their COVID-19 screening when they return to in-person learning after spring break.

Ontario Ministry of Education direction says that all elementary students must confirm that they passed the COVID-19 screening to attend school when it resumes on April 19.

Parents / Guardians will also be able to confirm that their child has completed and passed the screening by signing and returning the note that was sent home before the break begins, providing a note in their agenda or by contacting the classroom teacher through Edsby before school begins that day.

The link to the Ontario screening tool is available on the GECDSB website www.publicboard.ca or individual school websites.