WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at St. Peter Catholic Elementary School in Tecumseh after three students within the same cohort tested positive for the virus.

“The affected cohort and the school community has been informed that a variant of concern has been identified in this cohort, however at this time, the outbreak is limited to the cohort that was dismissed and all other students and staff at St. Peter are deemed low-risk and may continue attending school as usual,” a news release from the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board said.

The board said the cohort was dismissed on Sunday. An outbreak is declared if there are two or more cases in a school and if there is evidence that at least one cause could have been infected at the school.

A class of students was also dismissed from St. Joseph’s Catholic High School following the direction of the health unit after a COVID-19 case was confirmed there. The board learned of the case Wednesday and the affected students have been told not to return to school Thursday.

“We have been working with the health unit by providing lists of students and staff who may have been directly affected. The health unit is contacting any individuals, both students and staff, who may have been affected, and will give directions for them to follow,” the board said.

A voice message has been issued to each school community sent home to let parents know if they have not been contacted by the health unit their children are not considered close contact and can return to school as usual.

The board has also advised parents to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of the virus each morning and keep them home if they are ill.

“We want to assure parents that we are cooperating with the health unit and doing everything we can to make sure that we continue to provide safe and healthy learning environments for their children,” the board said.

Information regarding updates and active cases is available on the WECDSB website.