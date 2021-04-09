WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a public elementary school in Comber.

The outbreak is at Centennial Central Public School at 6420 Taylor Ave, according to a memo to the community on the Greater Essex County District School Board website on Thursday.

The board said under WECHU’s direction the Grade 1 / 2 class has been dismissed, effective April 1, 2021. There are two cases listed on the board’s COVID report.

“All school cohorts of staff and students who are high-risk exposures are dismissed from in-person learning for up to 14-days at the direction of the WECHU,” said the memo. “We have been working with the WECHU by providing lists of students and staff who may have been in contact with the virus. The WECHU will be contacting the impacted individuals (students and staff), and will give directions to follow.”

If a child has not been dismissed, they have not been identified with a potential high-risk exposure. Parents are being asked to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning. If a child is ill, they are asked to keep them and all siblings at home and call their health care provider for further direction.

This is the second active school outbreak in Windsor-Essex. An outbreak was also declared at St. Peter Catholic School in Tecumseh.