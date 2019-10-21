Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent election results 2019
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 8:38PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 22, 2019 2:11AM EDT
There were a few changes in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent ridings after Canada's 43rd federal election.
Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk won in the Windsor-Tecumseh riding. He upset NDP Cheryl Hardcastle.
In Windsor West, NDP Brian Masse was re-elected. He defeated Liberal Sandra Pupatello.
In Essex, Conservative Chris Lewis upset New Democrat Tracey Ramsey.
Conservative Dave Epp has been elected in Chatham-Kent-Leamington, keeping the riding blue.
This interactive map shows results across the country. You can zoom in and view the map by province, region, and city-by-city. On a national level, CTV News has declared a Liberal minority government.
CTV Windsor had reporters in the ridings of Windsor-Tecumseh, Essex, Chatham-Kent Leamington and Windsor-West.