There were a few changes in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent ridings after Canada's 43rd federal election.

Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk won in the Windsor-Tecumseh riding. He upset NDP Cheryl Hardcastle.

In Windsor West, NDP Brian Masse was re-elected. He defeated Liberal Sandra Pupatello.

In Essex, Conservative Chris Lewis upset New Democrat Tracey Ramsey.

Conservative Dave Epp has been elected in Chatham-Kent-Leamington, keeping the riding blue.

This interactive map shows results across the country. You can zoom in and view the map by province, region, and city-by-city. On a national level, CTV News has declared a Liberal minority government.

CTV Windsor had reporters in the ridings of Windsor-Tecumseh, Essex, Chatham-Kent Leamington and Windsor-West.

It doesn't get much closer than this: Windsor-Tecumseh is going down to the wire between the Liberals and NDP @AM800News @CTVWindsor #Election2019 #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/2equDCr0uA — Ricardo Veneza (@RVenezaCTV) October 22, 2019

BREAKING: CTV News declares NDP Brian Masse as winner in Windsor West

The man of the night has arrived at Deer Run Golf Course in Chatham. @DaveEppCKL hoping to represent this riding as the next MP. @CTVWindsor @am800cklw #election2019 #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/AK7OOOcmIq — Stefanie Masotti (@SMasottiCTV) October 22, 2019

Early results for Windsor-Essex ridings trickling in show Liberals in the lead in Windsor-Tecumseh and Conservatives ahead in Essex @AM800News @CTVWindsor #Election2019 #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/TxlrVc1GVJ — Ricardo Veneza (@RVenezaCTV) October 22, 2019

Still VERY early but Chris Lewis just jumped to lead in Essex with 5/254 polls reporting @CTVWindsor #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/qMQMw9MAwd — Rich Garton (@RichGartonCTV) October 22, 2019