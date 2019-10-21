There were a few changes in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent ridings after Canada's 43rd federal election.

Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk won in the Windsor-Tecumseh riding. He upset NDP Cheryl Hardcastle. 

In Windsor West, NDP Brian Masse was re-elected. He defeated Liberal Sandra Pupatello.

In Essex, Conservative Chris Lewis upset New Democrat Tracey Ramsey.

Conservative Dave Epp has been elected in Chatham-Kent-Leamington, keeping the riding blue.

This interactive map shows results across the country. You can zoom in and view the map by province, region, and city-by-city. On a national level, CTV News has declared a Liberal minority government.

CTV Windsor had reporters in the ridings of Windsor-Tecumseh, Essex, Chatham-Kent Leamington and Windsor-West.

BREAKING: CTV News declares NDP Brian Masse as winner in Windsor West