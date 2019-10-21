Conservative Chris Lewis has been elected in Essex.

He defeated NDP incumbent Tracey Ramsey, who was second in unofficial results in the federal election.

“I’m absolutely honoured – I’m not surprised, but I’m absolutely honoured to carry this flag back to Ottawa to leave the world a better place than we found it,” Lewis said shortly after the election was called in his favour.

Lewis is a first-time MP, taking back the riding from the NDP.

"I’m incredibly proud of the team we’ve built, the team that has knocked on over 42,000 doors since March of this year that has been spreading the very positive Conservative message," he said.

Liberal Audrey Festeryga was third in unofficial results, followed by Green Party candidate Jennifer Alderson and People's Party of Canada’s Bill Capes.