NDP incumbent Brian Masse has been re-elected in Windsor West in the 2019 federal election.

Liberal Sandra Pupatello finished second in unofficial results.

Conservative Henry Lau was third, followed by Green Party Quinn Hunt, People’s Party of Canada Darryl Burrell and Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada Margaret Villamizar.

Masse has held this seat since 2002, in the by-election to replace Herb Gray, the long-time Liberal MP.

“We won’t let you down,” Masse told supporters in his victory speech Monday night. “We start again tomorrow with the hard work.”

In each of the last five elections, Masse has sailed to victory, taking anywhere from 45 to 54 per cent of the total votes.

Pupatello came out of political retirement to run for the Liberals in Windsor West, the riding she held as an MPP for 16 years.